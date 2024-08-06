This American Celebrity’s Inclusion Has Added a Unique Flavor to the Olympics

As athletes from across the globe dazzle and marvel in France’s capital, an American rapper has been making headlines of his own at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Snoop Dogg, the veteran record producer and artist, first caught the eye of audiences when he was sighted at the torch relay, carrying the Olympic flame through the suburbs of Paris. Since then, he has been a regular feature at various competitive events, giving viewers one more reason to tune in.

The 52-year-old is currently in Paris as a part of NBC’s coverage team, under the designation of special correspondent. Providing insights at the Summer Games is not Snoop Dogg’s first-ever Olympic gig, as he previously collaborated with Kevin Hart to comment on some brilliant sporting moments at the 2021 event in Tokyo.

In Paris, the rapper-entrepreneur is partnered with Mike Tirico during the live events. While his responsibilities were all remote during 2021, Snoop Dogg attending the current event in the flesh means his role has been way more interactive, exploring the city and mingling with the athletes and their families.

Jordan Chiles, Simone Biles, and Snoop Dogg were. #ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/GaZisVIUu8 — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) July 29, 2024

As expected, Snoop Dogg has already given us iconic moments from the spectacle being held in the City of Love. At one point, he showed off his dance moves during American gymnasts Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles’ qualifying round, rocking his signature sunglasses and a white Team USA jacket. More recently, he and TV personality Martha Stewart watched the dressage event while being decked out in the traditional attire worn by the sport’s competitors. The images went viral on social media, prompting a wide range of reactions from fans.

The American hip-hop veteran’s inclusion in NBC’s team and his being a part of the torchbearer’s contingent are explained by his different stints in sports commentary, ranging from professional hockey games to UFC shows. Snoop Dogg getting heartwarming reactions from Olympics viewers bodes well for the USA, as the country will host the next Summer Olympics in Los Angeles in 2028.

