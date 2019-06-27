Good Omens and Good Deeds? It’s the Show That Keeps on Giving!

Good Omens has become the kind of show that has captivated audiences and let us escape into a world where our only problems are whether or not the apocalypse is coming. So, is it surprising that teenagers are clinging to it? When one teacher, who works at a juvenile detention center, tweeted out that her kids loved Good Omens, it seemed as if Twitter loved the idea of her inspiring them with Gaiman and Pratchett’s story.

@michaelsheen @neilhimself I am a teacher at a juvenile detention facility, the last week of school I showed my kids good omens they absolutely loved it & wanted to say thanks 4 making a show that helped them forget about their current situations 4 awhile & just let them smile — Trina (@spaacecomrades) June 14, 2019

There were plenty of responses to the original tweet, praising her for giving these kids the show and helping them.

One of these days one of these kids is going to achieve something amazing and have to give an acceptance speech for some award and mention you as the person who set them in the right path. — Firannion (@Firannion) June 14, 2019

She went on to mention how many of the kids she teaches are, indeed, incredibly storytellers, actors, musicians, and more, and that’s when even Good Omens star Michael Sheen jumped in to wish the students well and express gratitude for their support.

That’s such a lovely thing to hear. Thanks for letting us know. Sending you and all your talented young folks very best wishes. I reckon if you can enjoy Good Omens you can do anything. 👍 — michael sheen (@michaelsheen) June 15, 2019

That all helped to make her tweet a viral sensation and, in doing so, got the kids a wonderful box of books that in the same vein as Good Omens, to give them even more inspiration.

Huge thank you to @GabrielleSaraP who after seeing my tweet about my students loving #goodomens donated a box of books to my class! My kids will be so grateful! Thanks to @neilhimself @michaelsheen @drmuig and @GoodOmensPrime for spreading love and kindness through the show (1/7) pic.twitter.com/UV0BDZdMyH — Trina (@spaacecomrades) June 26, 2019

When things like this happen, it reminds us all what Twitter is good for—not fighting trolls or screaming about superhero movies, not for the president to tweet “jokes” about becoming a dictator, but for things that help others and bring joy to those who need it. I’m very glad these kids love Good Omens and can’t wait to see what kind of work they do because of the inspiration the show gave them.

(image: Amazon Prime)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—