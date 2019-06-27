comScore Good Omens and Good Deeds? It's the Show That Keeps on Giving! | The Mary Sue
Good Omens and Good Deeds? It’s the Show That Keeps on Giving!

by | 3:54 pm, June 27th, 2019

Aziraphale and Crowley in Good Omens

Good Omens has become the kind of show that has captivated audiences and let us escape into a world where our only problems are whether or not the apocalypse is coming. So, is it surprising that teenagers are clinging to it? When one teacher, who works at a juvenile detention center, tweeted out that her kids loved Good Omens, it seemed as if Twitter loved the idea of her inspiring them with Gaiman and Pratchett’s story.

There were plenty of responses to the original tweet, praising her for giving these kids the show and helping them.

She went on to mention how many of the kids she teaches are, indeed, incredibly storytellers, actors, musicians, and more, and that’s when even Good Omens star Michael Sheen jumped in to wish the students well and express gratitude for their support.

That all helped to make her tweet a viral sensation and, in doing so, got the kids a wonderful box of books that in the same vein as Good Omens, to give them even more inspiration.

When things like this happen, it reminds us all what Twitter is good for—not fighting trolls or screaming about superhero movies, not for the president to tweet “jokes” about becoming a dictator, but for things that help others and bring joy to those who need it. I’m very glad these kids love Good Omens and can’t wait to see what kind of work they do because of the inspiration the show gave them.

(image: Amazon Prime)

filed under
