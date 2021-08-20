We know that celebrities make a lot of money—it’s part of the game and that’s the world we live in. Sometimes, seeing the number associated with a certain project can be daunting, like the fact that the Friends stars netted a cool million per episode in their heyday. Yet learning that Pedro Pascal is making even more than Henry Cavill for his television season is oddly soothing on this Friday of Fridays.

Pascal reportedly is set to make $600,000 per episode of the HBO video game adaptation series The Last of Us. This will lead to him clearing $6 million as the character Joel over the course of a ten-episode season. And honestly? Good for him. Compared to Cavill’s reported $400,000 per episode for The Witcher, it’s an impressive payday even though this figure is also “pre-tax and doesn’t take into consideration agent fees, union fees, and unexpected costs.”

I’ve watched Pascal climb through the ranks of Hollywood and get catapulted into stardom in recent years and I adore him and his work, so it’s nice to see that he’s getting the recognition and paycheck he deserves. This has yet to be fully verified—we saw it on Comicbook.com by way of Variety—and obviously, he’s not taking $6 million home all on his own. But it’s still nice to know that he’s reportedly getting paid around what his fellow Game of Thrones cast members did during the show’s run when it was the most popular thing around. We think Pedro Pascal should get all of the money.

(image: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

