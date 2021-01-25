STOP FIGHTING!!—Director Says There Will Be a Winner in Godzilla vs. Kong

The trailer dropped on Sunday for Godzilla vs. Kong, and it has already created amazing memes, with many alluding to Batman v Superman. It says something that, despite the fact that the recent Godzilla movies have been hit or miss, with this simple trailer of seeing the monsters go at it, I am instantly giddy.

THE FINAL CONTENDERS OF A WAR FROM LONG AGO. WHO WILL WIN? 🦎🥊🐒 pic.twitter.com/UJV311OHEW — IGN (@IGN) January 24, 2021

This film is a sequel to both Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Kong: Skull Island, the fourth film in Legendary’s MonsterVerse. The powers that be have stated that this film will not be a remake of 1962’s King Kong vs. Godzilla, in which the battle between the giants ended in a tie.

“I do want there to be a winner,” Adam Wingard, who directed this film, said. “The original film was very fun, but you feel a little let down that the movie doesn’t take a definitive stance. People are still debating now who won in that original movie, you know. So, I do want people to walk away from this film feeling like, Okay, there is a winner.”

People have already begun to run the stats about Kong and Godzilla, with many saying that Godzilla’s blue atomic heat beam is enough to defeat Kong, who, in Skull Island, was smaller than the Japanese Titan who became King of Monsters, but has certainly beefed up since then.

Apparently, between then and now, something has happened to make Godzilla upset. He’s probably still sad about Mothra, and it leads to a clash between the two when a boat refuses to move out of Godzilla’s way (yes, I blame them). Kong roars into the water, and game recognizes game and it goes off.

Also, now Kong has a mystical axe that can absorb Godzilla’s beams, and considering he is the one with a long reach and opposable thumbs … I’m not saying it’s a wrap, but I’d put my money on Kong right now. But I love them both so I refuse to actively bet.

If there is a downside, it would be the large human cast that is returning. In almost every film, the human storylines have been such a giant drain on the plot, so I’m hoping that they are there in small bursts. We saw the different Titans bow to Godzilla as the king in the last movie, with some heading to Skull Island.

We’ll find out the ultimate winner on March 26, 2021, and I will have band-aids and a juice box for the loser.

(image: Warner Bros.)

