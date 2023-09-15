‘Godzilla Minus One’ Will Bring the King of Monsters Back to His Rich, Devastating Roots

Before the cartoonish fights in rubbery suits, before Legendary Pictures picked him and his fellow kaiju up as another tool in the Hollywood wheelhouse, Godzilla was a figure of dread synonymous with the horrors of nuclear fallout and subsequent endangerment of traditional Japanese values. Indeed, the King of Monsters may have arguably gone from strength to strength since he first appeared all those decades ago, but we’d be woefully remiss to forget exactly where he came from.

But Godzilla Minus One has every intention of making sure that doesn’t happen, with the upcoming film set to bring the eponymous Titan back to his roots in a big way, and who better to do so than Toho Studios (who first brought Godzilla to screens back in 1954) themselves?

But why the peculiar title? And when can audiences overseas expect to sink their teeth into this faithfully distilled version of the most famous giant monster in history? Here’s everything you need to know about Godzilla Minus One, from the available narrative ins and outs to the talent in front of the camera.

What is Godzilla Minus One about?

The details surrounding whatever human story may be involved in the film are sparse, but we know that Godzilla Minus One takes place immediately after World War II, a time when Japan’s economic state has been reduced to absolute zero. It’s not long after, however, that Godzilla emerges and descends upon the country, sending its economic state into the negatives, hence the title.

Are the specificities surrounding the film’s title just a tad bit cheesy? Yes, kind of, but one glance at the trailer is all you need to know that Godzilla Minus One will be no laughing matter, given the heart-pounding despair and destruction permeating most every moment of the preview.

Who stars in Godzilla Minus One?

(Toho)

Godzilla Minus One features a plethora of prolific Japanese actors, including Ryunosuke Kamiki, Minami Hamabe, Yuki Yamada, Munetaka Aoki, Hidetaka Yoshioka, Sakura Ando, and Kuranosuke Sasaki.

Godzilla, meanwhile, will be portrayed by animation software Houdini, Maya, and Nuke, presumably because Toho couldn’t find an actor tall, scaly, or radioactive enough for the role.

When does Godzilla Minus One release?

(Toho)

Following its premiere at the 36th Tokyo International Film Festival on Nov. 1, Godzilla Minus One will release in Japan on Nov. 3 to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Godzilla franchise, and will then make its theatrical bow in North America on Dec. 1.

(featured image: Toho)

