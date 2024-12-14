Glen Powell in an erotic thriller? Say less! I’m sat

Guys, we won! Glen Powell is continuing to bring back genres we long for in this world. First, the studio romantic comedy. Then, disaster movies. Now? The erotic thriller. I owe Glen Powell so much.

In an exclusive to The Hollywood Reporter, it was announced that Powell would star in and produce the film Homewreckers based on an unpublished three chapter story by Neil M. Paik. It is sci-fiction and an erotic thriller. So basically all I’ve ever wanted in this world and more. As of this moment, studios are reportedly all vying to join the project with Lionsgate and Warner Bros. among them.

Outside of the initial announcement, there is no other news about the project. It comes as Powell has his 2025 filming schedule relatively set with the continuation of Edgar Wright’s The Running Man as well as an untitled J.J. Abrams film that are both filming in London. It also comes after a stellar year for Powell and his career that has catapulted him to a new level of fame.

Powell was in projects like Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over and Scream Queens prior to his role as Hangman in Top Gun: Maverick. From there, he starred in the 2022 film Devotion but it was Anyone But You hitting theaters in December of 2023 that really made 2024 his banner year. He had that, Hit Man, and Twisters all release this year with everyone talking about the Austin, Texas native. Now, with Homewreckers added to his plate, it seems like the year of Powell is going to continue on. And good! Let him bring back the genres I long for.

The erotic thriller is a beautiful art form

I have long since complained about the lack of erotic thrillers in the modern era. This project, which The Hollywood Reporter described as Fatal Attraction meets Ex Machina, is exactly the kind of thing I want to see. As a millennial and a 90s kid, it is what I grew up watching (as odd as that sounds). But things like Basic Instinct and even movies like What Lies Beneath (less of an erotic thriller and more of a thriller with sexual undertones) are not made anymore.

We try to sneak an erotic thriller label but outside of Babygirl, we aren’t really making them as frequently as we used to. In fact, Babygirl is so exciting because it is a return to the form. And now with the announcement of Homewreckers, I am hopeful that my favorite genre is having its comeback.

So if that means Glen Powell has to do it himself, so be it. He’s resurrected other genres, why not this one? We know he can do it and do it well. Plus with him tackling science fiction with The Running Man, it’ll be a fun trend for Powell’s more recent film work. For now, until we know more about the film, I am fine living in the knowledge that I will have plenty of Powell films coming my way.

