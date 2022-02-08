Giveaway: 5 Readers Will Win the Heart-Stopping Horror Novel Such a Pretty Smile

Kristi DeMeester’s new horror novel Such a Pretty Smile will send chills down your spine and fire you up. Described as a “tour-de-force about powerful women, angry men, and all the ways in which girls fight against the forces that try to silence them,” the book is perfect for horror fans who want a story featuring strong women.

Five lucky readers of The Mary Sue will receive a copy of Such a Pretty Smile. Here’s wait awaits you:

There’s something out there that’s killing. Known only as The Cur, he leaves no traces, save for the torn bodies of girls, on the verge of becoming women, who are known as trouble-makers; those who refuse to conform, to know their place. Girls who don’t know when to shut up. … Brilliantly paced, unsettling to the bone, and unapologetically fierce, Such a Pretty Smile is a powerful allegory for what it can mean to be a woman, and an untamed rallying cry for anyone ever told to sit down, shut up, and smile pretty.

(image: St. Martin’s Press)

