Girl Math Was Fun Until the Boys Jumped Into the Equation

Girl math is great. There is nothing quite like it, it’s the joy of buying something on your credit card or by using a payment plan so that when you finally pay it off, it was free all along—girl math!

Right when girl math was having fun, the guys decided to jump in. Because of course when girls are having too good a time, here come boys ready to ruin it.

I’ve seen countless TikToks making fun of women for our “girl math” ways. Namely mocking us for the spending habits that we are already making fun of. It’s another case of the joke going right over the heads of the boys.

They were making fun of girl math and so we ladies took matters into our own hands. We pushed back and the result was men getting roasted online in the worst way possible. They’re all burnt chestnuts right now.

This is what happens when boys come and try to ruin the fun, we mock you to the high heavens. The boy math mockery got dark real fast.

Do y’all want to talk about boy math???



Filing for sole custody to get out of paying $137/month in child support is definitely boy math. — No Rest Til wh:tey Pay Me (@LaCienegaBlvdss) September 25, 2023

And really, it’s silly when you think about it because why will men not let us have fun? Just once? Why can’t we just laugh and pretend like concert tickets are free if we pay for them months in advance?

Now, you get mocked

It’s really simple: You can let women enjoy themselves or you can get made fun of relentlessly online. Like, all we were doing was pretending like things were free or discounted to make ourselves feel better. We know they’re not! Our credit card statements tell us so! We can see how much money we’re spending. And yet here come the men with their little money caps on, telling us the math ain’t mathing. Thanks, Craig! I know! It was a joke that you’ve now explained the fun out of.

So now we get to have our fun.

boy math is calling the act of parenting your own kids “babysitting” ? — Clarkisha Kent (@IWriteAllDay_) September 26, 2023

Boy math is needing 15 attempts to count the votes correctly to become Speaker and then shutting down the government 9 months later — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 27, 2023

So men if you’re going to take any lesson from this, it should be to just let us have our fun. If you come for our fun—we will ruin your lives. That’s just the way of the woman’s world.

(featured image: NBC)

