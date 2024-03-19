Gina Carano Will Literally Not Stop Playing the Victim

When in doubt, know that Gina Carano will somehow use her own actions as a way to make herself a victim. It is a circus I would very much like to leave at his point, but she just keeps bringing us back over and over again. It is exhausting.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Carano details her feelings about being let go from The Mandalorian and the spinoff series Rangers of the New Republic, which she was slated to star in as Cara Dune. If you dare tweet about this situation, your mentions will be flooded with a series of Carano supporting trolls asking what she did wrong.

What she did was refuse to listen to her employer and then, when said employer fired her, her supporters declared it a violation of free speech. (It’s not). It is, however, the consequences of her own actions.

The profile gave us plenty of insights into Carano, like the fact that Oppenheimer is her favorite movie, which is ironic given one of the reasons she was fired was for comparing being a Republican in the 21st century to being in the Holocaust. But it also painted a picture of a more subdued woman whose words still showed us that Carano actually learned nothing. In each new interview we get with her, she is parroting the same story.

She is claiming that people like Pedro Pascal are still friends with her, and maybe so—that’s fine—but she also goes on to continue to repeat the same lies over and over again on different platforms. She offers some variation of “all I did was tweet Beep/bop/boop” and takes no accountability for why people were upset with that and her other remarks. At this point, she seemingly wants to play victim.

Boo hoo, cried the wolf

When talking with The Hollywood Reporter, Carano talked about finding out from social media that she had been fired from the Star Wars franchise. She talked about crying, which is understandable, but then acted as if Disney’s statement about her was wrong. The statement read: “Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future. Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.”

Carano cannot fathom how Disney would say something about her that was evident in her social media posts. “I just laid down and cried and cried,” Carano said. “I curled into a fetal position. It’s not that I didn’t think that something like that could happen. It was that I couldn’t imagine they would put out this horrendous statement about me after working with me — the most powerful entertainment company in the world saying that about me.”

What this has all boiled down to is simply that her hope for another career with the Daily Wire did not prove to be as lucrative as she originally thought—or that’s, at least, how it comes across. “You become unhirable,” Carano said. “And then it becomes OK for other people to disrespect you. And then you’re just carrying around this disrespect, and you’re shouldering all this shame, and it affects your physicality, your mentality. You’re just kind of hopeless. So to be able to fight back — it makes me feel like, ‘OK. That feels good.’ ”

She is currently suing Disney to try to get her job back, and I would just like to get off this train. I’m exhausted.

(featured image: Disney+)

