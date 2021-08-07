Hulu’s dark “anti-historical” comedy The Great, which follows the tumultuous marriage of Catherine the Great (Elle Fanning) and Peter III of Russia (Nicholas Hoult), quickly captured our interest with its witty dialogue, lavish costumes, and terrific performances. And while the series strays far from actual events, it is nevertheless an entertaining romp.

The series just dropped its first trailer for season 2, which finds a pregnant Catherine still locked in a power struggle with her husband. And in a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment, we get our first look at Gillian Anderson as Catherine’s mother Joanna. Anderson, who will appear in two episodes next season, is described as “a glamorous socialite from Germany, sometimes also known as the “maestro of marriage” for her abilities to arrange high profile partnerships for her daughters. She has heard rumors of her daughter’s coup and come to Russia to see it for herself. Though the apple of Catherine’s eye and a doting mother, it soon becomes clear Johanna has more sinister intentions to save her family’s reputation.”

Season 2 of The Great premieres November 19 on Hulu.

(image: Ollie Upton/Hulu)

Find out more about the mysterious Watcher in Marvel’s What If…? (via Mashable)

Here’s the top ten moments of Jodie Whittaker as Doctor Who. (via io9)

Check out this review of S3 of HBO Max’s Titans. (via Collider)

IDK why I waited two weeks to do this but here it is pic.twitter.com/zp6BLB4GIR — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) August 7, 2021 Tiffany Haddish is training to play iconic Olympian Florence Griffith Joyner in a biopic. (via Shadow and Act)

Here’s a list of all the Easter eggs in The Suicide Squad. (via Nerdist)

Ultimate Slip n’ Slide reality show canceled over unstoppable diarrhea. (via THR) Good for him pic.twitter.com/Fx4wIwYciC — Hannah Rose Woods (@hannahrosewoods) August 7, 2021

Wishing you a satisfyingly chill Saturday, Sue Believers!

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]