A Starbucks cup
Category:
Big on the Internet

All Starbucks New Summer Drinks: Starbucks Boba Drinks and More

Image of Evan Tiwari
Evan Tiwari
|
Published: May 7, 2024 03:31 pm

Starbucks coffee is the drink of choice for many, especially in the scorching summers, as heat soars across the world. The reputed coffee brand has a plethora of beverage options this summer, so let’s take a look!

Recommended Videos

The American multinational chain’s new summer menu has a dominant East Asian flavor, with the focus being on bubble tea. There is just one small tweak, as Starbucks is rebranding bubble tea, a.k.a. boba, as “raspberry-flavored pearls.” The brand is also going to debut new bakery items, and the menu marks the return of a nutty favorite. The decision to focus on bubble teas might be influenced by the Fortune Business Insights report, which indicates the American bubble tea market size is expected to grow from $464.29 million in 2023 to $750.59 million in 2030.

Listed below are the new options available on Starbucks’ summer menu:

  • Summer-Berry Starbucks Refreshers Beverage: A combination of multiple tantalizing flavors like raspberry, blackberry, and blueberry, this drink will feature a layer of raspberry-flavored pearls.
  • Summer-Berry Lemonade Starbucks Refreshers Beverage: A twisted version of the lemonade, this funky-sounding drink will have the same blend as the Summer-Berry refresher, with a layer of raspberry-flavored pearls.
  • White Chocolate Macadamia Cream Cold Brew: Following a successful debut in 2023, this fan favorite is a combination of the signature cold brew, blended with macadamia syrup, and then garnished with white chocolate macadamia cream cold foam and toasted cookie crumbles.
  • Orange Cream Cake Pop: A fresh introduction to the menu, this condiment is a combination of orange cream cake, buttercream, and white chocolate icing. It will be served in an orange slice design.
  • Summer Skies Drink: This drink will have a coconut base along with a combination of raspberry, blueberry, and blackberry, poured over a layer of raspberry-flavored pearls.
  • Pineapple Cloud Cake: Another new offering, this multi-layered cake has pineapple cream, pineapple spread, and whole fruit pieces in it. The cake will be topped with sweet drizzle and will only be available for a limited time.

In addition to the aforementioned options, Starbucks is also introducing an iced coffee blend, which will be served unsweetened. The coffee will feature Latin American beans with hints of malted chocolate and brown sugar.

(featured image: Starbucks)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Tiffany Haddish Continues To Share Too Much Information With Everyone
tiffany haddish smiling in a picture
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
Tiffany Haddish Continues To Share Too Much Information With Everyone
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman May 7, 2024
Read Article Internet Left Stunned by Drake’s Bizarre Response to Predator Allegations
Composite image of Kendrick Lamar and Drake
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
Internet Left Stunned by Drake’s Bizarre Response to Predator Allegations
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski May 7, 2024
Read Article Macklemore Cuts Through the Rap Beef in Pro-Palestine Protest Anthem ‘Hind’s Hall’
Rapper Macklemore performing in Berlin in 2023
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
Macklemore Cuts Through the Rap Beef in Pro-Palestine Protest Anthem ‘Hind’s Hall’
Britt Hayes Britt Hayes May 7, 2024
Read Article Is ‘The Amazing Digital Circus’ on Netflix? Answered
Pomni in The Amazon Digital Circus
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
Is ‘The Amazing Digital Circus’ on Netflix? Answered
Evan Tiwari Evan Tiwari May 7, 2024
Read Article ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 Will Introduce a Tragic Love Interest
Francesca Bridgerton as played by Hannah Dodd in season three of Bridgerton
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 Will Introduce a Tragic Love Interest
Julia Glassman Julia Glassman May 6, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Tiffany Haddish Continues To Share Too Much Information With Everyone
tiffany haddish smiling in a picture
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
Tiffany Haddish Continues To Share Too Much Information With Everyone
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman May 7, 2024
Read Article Internet Left Stunned by Drake’s Bizarre Response to Predator Allegations
Composite image of Kendrick Lamar and Drake
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
Internet Left Stunned by Drake’s Bizarre Response to Predator Allegations
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski May 7, 2024
Read Article Macklemore Cuts Through the Rap Beef in Pro-Palestine Protest Anthem ‘Hind’s Hall’
Rapper Macklemore performing in Berlin in 2023
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
Macklemore Cuts Through the Rap Beef in Pro-Palestine Protest Anthem ‘Hind’s Hall’
Britt Hayes Britt Hayes May 7, 2024
Read Article Is ‘The Amazing Digital Circus’ on Netflix? Answered
Pomni in The Amazon Digital Circus
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
Is ‘The Amazing Digital Circus’ on Netflix? Answered
Evan Tiwari Evan Tiwari May 7, 2024
Read Article ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 Will Introduce a Tragic Love Interest
Francesca Bridgerton as played by Hannah Dodd in season three of Bridgerton
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 Will Introduce a Tragic Love Interest
Julia Glassman Julia Glassman May 6, 2024
Author
Evan Tiwari
Evan is a staff writer at The Mary Sue, contributing to multiple sections, including but not limited to movies, TV shows, gaming, and music. He brings in more than five years of experience in the content and media industry, both as a manager and a writer. Outside his working hours, you can either catch him at a soccer game or dish out hot takes on his Twitter account.