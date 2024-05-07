All Starbucks New Summer Drinks: Starbucks Boba Drinks and More

Starbucks coffee is the drink of choice for many, especially in the scorching summers, as heat soars across the world. The reputed coffee brand has a plethora of beverage options this summer, so let’s take a look!

The American multinational chain’s new summer menu has a dominant East Asian flavor, with the focus being on bubble tea. There is just one small tweak, as Starbucks is rebranding bubble tea, a.k.a. boba, as “raspberry-flavored pearls.” The brand is also going to debut new bakery items, and the menu marks the return of a nutty favorite. The decision to focus on bubble teas might be influenced by the Fortune Business Insights report, which indicates the American bubble tea market size is expected to grow from $464.29 million in 2023 to $750.59 million in 2030.

Listed below are the new options available on Starbucks’ summer menu:

Summer-Berry Starbucks Refreshers Beverage : A combination of multiple tantalizing flavors like raspberry, blackberry, and blueberry, this drink will feature a layer of raspberry-flavored pearls.

: A combination of multiple tantalizing flavors like raspberry, blackberry, and blueberry, this drink will feature a layer of raspberry-flavored pearls. Summer-Berry Lemonade Starbucks Refreshers Beverage : A twisted version of the lemonade, this funky-sounding drink will have the same blend as the Summer-Berry refresher, with a layer of raspberry-flavored pearls.

: A twisted version of the lemonade, this funky-sounding drink will have the same blend as the Summer-Berry refresher, with a layer of raspberry-flavored pearls. White Chocolate Macadamia Cream Cold Brew : Following a successful debut in 2023, this fan favorite is a combination of the signature cold brew, blended with macadamia syrup, and then garnished with white chocolate macadamia cream cold foam and toasted cookie crumbles.

: Following a successful debut in 2023, this fan favorite is a combination of the signature cold brew, blended with macadamia syrup, and then garnished with white chocolate macadamia cream cold foam and toasted cookie crumbles. Orange Cream Cake Pop : A fresh introduction to the menu, this condiment is a combination of orange cream cake, buttercream, and white chocolate icing. It will be served in an orange slice design.

: A fresh introduction to the menu, this condiment is a combination of orange cream cake, buttercream, and white chocolate icing. It will be served in an orange slice design. Summer Skies Drink : This drink will have a coconut base along with a combination of raspberry, blueberry, and blackberry, poured over a layer of raspberry-flavored pearls.

: This drink will have a coconut base along with a combination of raspberry, blueberry, and blackberry, poured over a layer of raspberry-flavored pearls. Pineapple Cloud Cake: Another new offering, this multi-layered cake has pineapple cream, pineapple spread, and whole fruit pieces in it. The cake will be topped with sweet drizzle and will only be available for a limited time.

In addition to the aforementioned options, Starbucks is also introducing an iced coffee blend, which will be served unsweetened. The coffee will feature Latin American beans with hints of malted chocolate and brown sugar.

