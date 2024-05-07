Tiffany Haddish Continues To Share Too Much Information With Everyone

I want to know less about Tiffany Haddish. In fact, I don’t want to know anything at all about her. And yet I continually get told things about the comedian against my will, and she is the one doing the telling. This time, it is about Henry Cavill.

Haddish, who was recently welcomed to Israel in the middle of the war on Palestine and rightfully faced backlash for it, did an interview with the L.A. Times about her multiple DUIs and comedy. In the piece, she starts to talk about how hot she finds Henry Cavill and how she wanted to sleep with him in the past—until she met him.

“All the famous guys I used to think, ‘Oh, I would love to do it to him,’ I know them now and I’m like, ‘No,’” she said. “I used to really want Henry Cavill. I think he’s so hot. But I met him and he was so awkward. It was like, ‘This would be weird. I should be talking to him about Dungeons & Dragons. Maybe he’d be more comfortable.'”

The reality is that Cavill is documented as a nerd. He loves rebuilding computers and playing video games. That just makes me love him even more than I did before all of this. But Haddish specifically talking about how she wanted to sleep with him is yet another entry in the book of information I didn’t want to know.

A lot of the interview is essentially about how the hate for Haddish is too much while citing her trip to Israel as the cause for said hate. They even point out that Amanda Seales went on Patreon and said that she was “disturbed” by Haddish’s trip, and yet the article has an entire section about how she has been hated relentlessly, like it’s coming out of nowhere. People were rightfully mad that she is supporting the state of Israel as they are relentlessly bombing Gaza, and that’s the example that’s supposed to demonstrate she’s getting unwarranted hate?

Anyway, back to Cavill being roped into all this: Why?

I suppose the idea is that she wanted to say that she didn’t want to sleep with hot actors anymore after meeting them? But she didn’t need to name him or call him out for being a bit of a nerd, as though “nerdiness makes you unattractive” is not the most boring, tired point of view.

