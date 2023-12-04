George Santos Keeps Threatening Us With a Good Time and It Might Be Another Lie

George Santos, the hilariously disgraced Republican Congressman from New York who was recently expelled by a bipartisan vote of 311 House members, is apparently willing to cut a few b*ches on the way down.

After the House introduced a resolution to expel the Long Islander last week, Santos, perhaps sensing that his end was near, turned aggressively to an offensive tactic and began attacking other members of Congress. Some of the insults he’s been hurling appear to be true, but could some of them just be more of his infamous wild lies?

He reminded the floor on Thursday that Rep. Max Miller has been accused of being “a woman beater,” and over the Thanksgiving long weekend, Santos engaged in some congressional cussing and name-calling, referring to his colleagues as “pussies,” adulterers, and generally hypocrites in his X Space live session. He was responding to the Ethics Committee report that revealed, among other things, his use of campaign funds to buy himself Botox, Only Fans subscriptions, and a Birkin bag.

“I have colleagues who are more worried about getting drunk every night with the next lobbyist that they’re gonna screw and pretend like none of us know what’s going on, and sell off the American people, not show up to vote because they’re too hungover or whatever the reason is, or not show up to vote at all and just give their card out like fucking candy for someone else to vote for them,” Santos said, in one particularly juicy moment of his talk, adding that “This shit happens every single week.”

Does Santos provide any evidence of these claims? No. Still, do they sound like something Rep. Matt Gaetz might do? Yes. Rep. Lauren Boebert? Also maybe. And who else? We don’t know! There are many Republican congresspeople I love to hate, but one thing we know for sure is Santos is not a reliable narrator, and we can’t reasonably accept his slander as fact.

Santos, who is only the sixth member of Congress ever to be expelled, said he will wear his expulsion as a “badge of honor.” Why, then, I wonder, is he trying to grant that same “honor” to his enemies, Rep. Jamaal Bowman and Sen. Bob Menendez?

Santos posted on social media this weekend which of his former colleagues “will have the testicular fortitude to pick up my privileged motion to expel Bowman and reintroduce it!”

Let’s see who will be the Republican that will have the testicular fortitude to pick up my privileged motion to expel Bowman and reintroduce it! #ExpelBowman — George Santos (@MrSantosNY) December 2, 2023

Santos introduced a motion to expel Bowman as one of his last acts as a congressman last week, pointing to an incident in October when the Democrat from New York set off a fire alarm just before the house was set to vote on a funding bill. Bowman maintains it was in error. This motion to expel is unlikely to pass, even if another Republican reintroduces it, because it would require bipartisan support, and no one hates Bowman like they hate Santos.

Lots of people are not fond of Menendez, on the other hand, who is under criminal indictment for accepting bribes and has been aptly referred to as the Democratic version of Santos.

(featured image: Drew Angerer, Getty Images)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]