Nicki Minaj’s Ridiculous Vaccine Testicle Story Is Just a Distraction From Her Legal Issues

Nicki Minaj has been in the news recently, and while it should be overwhelmingly because of the legal troubles facing her husband, it is instead because of this COVID-19 vaccine testicle tweet.

The Pills ‘n’ Potions singer was Tweeting around the time of the MET Gala when she shared the following information:

They want you to get vaccinated for the Met. If I get vaccinated it won’t be for the Met. It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research. I’m working on that now. In the meantime my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with 2 strings that grips your head & face. Not that loose one.

Then, the real blow-up happened when she brought up the infamous “cousin’s friend.”

“My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied,” she Tweeted.

People could smell the misinformation. An anecdote from a cousin’s friend is not better than the CDC or WHO, unless said cousin works for them, but now this man’s balls have become a topic of international attention.

Joy Reid, Meghan McCain, and others all came after the Grand Piano singer, but Tucker Carlson jumped in to defend her, which is a lot to take in one day. This ridiculous interaction has caused the health minister for Trinidad and Tobago to share Wednesday that government officials have “wasted” time “running down [a] false claim.”

Whelp.

While this has been a hilarious detour, what is frustrating is that this all feels like a distraction from the legitimate legal issues surrounding Nicki Minaj and her husband, Kenneth Petty.

Last month, The New York Times did one of the first major pieces about how, allegedly, the artist has been harassing Petty’s rape victim, Jennifer Hough, which has led to a lawsuit.

According to the lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York, Ms. Hough, 43, and her family members started to receive communications from people claiming to be connected with Ms. Minaj and Mr. Petty shortly after Mr. Petty was arrested last year for failing to register as a sex offender in California. The lawsuit alleges harassment and witness intimidation, as well as intentional infliction of emotional distress by Ms. Minaj and Mr. Petty, and seeks unspecified damages. It also alleges sexual assault and battery against Mr. Petty, referring to the mid-90s case.

Yet despite this, the White House is offering to connect Minaj to a doctor over this testicle nonsense. Petty is facing up to 10 years in prison for his failure to register as a sex offender in California and has been avoiding getting served in the Hough lawsuit. Since the legal issues with her older brother being convicted of raping an 11-year-old girl, Nicki Minaj has managed to skirt being called out. While things are changing, the fact that there have been more pieces about testicles than real issues is frustrating.

(via The Root, image: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Marc Jacobs)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]