George Santos’ Call to ‘Preserve the Integrity’ of the House Goes Over Exactly How You’d Expect

George Santos is less a legitimate member of Congress and more a massive collection of lies and scandals clumsily cobbled together to resemble a human form and shoved into a sweater-blazer combo. The man has been accused of/admitted to lying about everything from his “Jew-ish” heritage to the details of his college education to the very existence of his top donors. He has said his grandparents were Jewish refugees who were forced to flee the Holocaust when they very much were not. He was accused of stealing thousands of dollars from a dying dog’s GoFundMe. He lied about being a producer on the massive Broadway flop Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark.

So when I tell you that George Santos has taken it upon himself to call for the U.S. House of Representatives to take steps to “preserve the integrity” of that institution, you can all join me in an enormous cackle.

Congressman George Santos on the Adam Schiff Sham:

"We must preserve the integrity of the U.S House of Reps. and censure Adam Schiff today." pic.twitter.com/cXzDMIYE9N — Rep. George Santos (@RepSantosNY03) June 14, 2023

Similar to when Marjorie Taylor Greene had the gall to demand “decorum” in the House, Santos’ message went over exactly as you’d expect and was met with overwhelming mockery.

This video is so comically absurd on so many levels it almost makes you wonder if George Santos is a dark comedian orchestrating a real-life satirical performance as a member of Congress. https://t.co/xRYxx4YIzr — Josh Huder (@joshHuder) June 15, 2023

Boy, do I ever have a great idea for Rep. Santos about how he can instantly raise the integrity of the House! https://t.co/iwJluhh4WO — Philip Wallach (@PhilipWallach) June 15, 2023

?. This feels like a Christopher Guest mockumentary. — James Bramble (@BrambleJim) June 14, 2023

In case you didn’t watch Santos’ video (although I encourage you to, as it’s hilarious), its purpose is to offer public support for a resolution proposed by Rep. Anna Paulina Luna of Florida, an ultra-MAGA Republican. Luna motioned to officially censure Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff for, essentially, being super mean to Donald Trump during his presidency.

You can’t make this stuff up. https://t.co/I7pd3ySnRH — Adam Schiff (@AdamSchiff) June 14, 2023

Luna and her MAGA ilk succeeded in wasting everyone’s time enough to actually hold the vote Wednesday, but not in actually censuring Schiff. 20 Republicans had enough sense to cross the aisle to vote against the resolution.

Most incredibly of all, Santos—despite all his Twitter bluster—didn’t even end up supporting the resolution, choosing instead to merely vote “present.” He literally doesn’t even have the conviction to stand behind a 90-second social media video.

(featured image: Jacquelyn Martin-Pool/Getty Images)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]