George Lucas Seemingly Loving The Mandalorian Most of All Is a Mood I Respect

George Lucas seems to like The Mandalorian, and honestly, that’s all I needed to know. As someone sometimes mocked for my love of the show over other Star Wars properties, I feel justified now that Lucas has sort of weighed in on his feeling. Dave Filoni, who is known for his work with Clone Wars and now The Mandalorian, is a Star Wars expert and often talks with Lucas to learn more about the universe he created.

And part of that knowledge comes in handy for the tales of baby Yoda. But while Lucas hasn’t come outright and said that he loves The Mandalorian, him being “very complimentary” is telling for Lucas. The famed creator of Star Wars is a hard critic to please, and so a compliment in any regard is a great thing.

Talking to The Hollywood Reporter, Filoni talked about how he learns from Lucas to help build out the world he’s working in and how Lucas seems to have enjoyed the show:

Not a tremendous amount. We talk about other stuff. When I talk with him, I like to get more knowledge. He’ll give me some reminders, especially before I shoot something, about how many setups I should try to get in a day, and I might rack his brain for certain things about how to cover a scene. He’s been very complimentary. I think he’s enjoyed the show, and he said once [that] now he gets to watch it as a fan and watch it as a viewer. My job is to bring that knowledge forward and pass on what I’ve learned from him in every discipline to Jon and to the creative departments.

“Very complimentary” isn’t very specific, but it certainly sounds like a much better reaction than he had to Disney’s recent trilogy of Star Wars movies with what he had to say about The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi, and The Rise of Skywalker.

Look, I get it, Lucas. The Mandalorian, surprisingly, became my favorite Star Wars property, and yes, a large part of that is because of my love of The Child, but it’s also because The Mandalorian took what so many of us love about Star Wars and expanded on that space western adventure feel.

The sequel trilogy has its great moments as well as its flaws, and I love parts of it a lot, but I’m still mad at the fact that Disney erased the Extended Universe to bring “mystery” to those movies when we could have explored so many incredible characters there.

The reason I love The Mandalorian is that it ties in certain connections to the EU and is promising even more with future seasons (like Favreau once mentioning we could see Mara Jade), so it brings me a joy I can’t really explain. But now I feel justified in that love since George Lucas seems to really enjoy the show, and even if he didn’t, I still carry on in my love of the Baby Yoda show and just tell everyone that it’s perfect.

(image: Lucasfilm)

