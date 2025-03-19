Naoe from Assassin's Creed Shadows trailer
(Ubisoft)
Here’s how you can play ‘Assassin’s Creed Shadows’ early

Published: Mar 19, 2025 01:30 pm

Assassin’s Creed Shadows will be emerging from the darkness very soon. While you sit and wait patiently to play the much-scrutinized game, some may wonder why there are already some full-game playthroughs available on YouTube.

Hours before launch in your area, there are already reviews of the game. Basically, Assassin’s Creed Shadows has different release dates per region. Additionally, the game’s release times will vary depending on a player’s choice of console.

How to play Assassin’s Creed Shadows early

Some dedicated PC gamers will be lucky to already have access to the game as early as March 19, 2025. Meanwhile, others in Abu Dhabi, Montreal, New York, and Johannesburg will have to wait until March 20, 2025, for the earliest PC release.

However, the New Zealand trick has allowed some crafty players to start the game before it officially releases. Per Newsweek, “On Xbox, you need to navigate to your settings and select ‘Language and Location.’ There, find your location and change it to New Zealand. Restart your console and your Xbox will think it’s in New Zealand, letting the game unlock at 7am ET on March 19.”

It’s been reported that the New Zealand “hack” only works on Xbox, meaning those who intent on trying out this clever mean of accessing early gameplay must have an Xbox — otherwise, they’re out of luck.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows release dates and times per region

RegionSteamPC Ubisoft ConnectConsoles
Los Angeles, United StatesMarch 19, 2025, 9PM PDTMarch 19, 2025, 9PM PDTMarch 20, 2025, 12AM PDT
New York, United StatesMarch 20, 2025, 12AM EDTMarch 20, 2025, 12AM EDTMarch 20, 2025, 12AM EDT
Montreal, CanadaMarch 20, 2025, 12AM EDTMarch 20, 2025, 12AM EDTMarch 20, 2025, 12AM EDT
Mexico, MexicoMarch 19, 2025, 10PM CSTMarch 19, 2025, 10PM CSTMarch 20, 2025, 12AM CST
Sao Paulo, BrazilMarch 20, 2025, 1AM BRTMarch 20, 2025, 1AM BRTMarch 20, 2025, 12AM BRT
London, United KingdomMarch 20, 2025, 4AM GMTMarch 19, 2025, 10PM GMTMarch 20, 2025, 12AM GMT
Paris, FranceMarch 20, 2025, 5AM CETMarch 19, 2025, 11PM CETMarch 20, 2025, 12AM CET
Warsaw, PolandMarch 20, 2025, 5AM CETMarch 19, 2025, 11PM CETMarch 20, 2025, 12AM CET
Abu Dhabi, United Arab EmiratesMarch 20, 2025, 8AM GSTMarch 20, 2025 2AM GSTMarch 20, 2025, 12AM GST
Johannesburg, South AfricaMarch 20, 2025, 6AM SASTMarch 20, 2025, 12AM SASTMarch 20, 2025, 12AM SAST
Shanghai, ChinaMarch 20, 2025, 12AM CSTMarch 19, 2025, 8PM CSTMarch 20, 2025, 12AM CST
Seoul, South KoreaMarch 20, 2025, 1PM KSTMarch 19, 2025, 9PM KSTMarch 20, 2025, 12AM KST
Tokyo, JapanMarch 20, 2025, 1PM JSTMarch 19, 2025, 9PM JSTMarch 20, 2025, 12AM JST
Sydney, AustraliaMarch 20, 2025, 3PM AEDTMarch 19, 2025, 11PM AEDTMarch 20, 2025, 11PM AEDT

For the most part, consoles lag one day behind the PC release on March 20, 2025. On the other hand, those who purchased the game through PC Ubisoft Connect typically have earlier access. There’s no mystery hack that will get you early access on PC. You just have to wait for the game to drop in your area.

