Mihoyo gives much-anticipated update on ‘Genshin Impact’ anime

Since its announcement in 2022, there has been little to no update on the Genshin Impact anime—until now.

Earlier this year, the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party announced its plans to turn Shanghai into a “Film City.” It’s been collaborating with leading industry companies, such as Tencent Games, IMAX China, and more to garner opinions and suggestions.

One of the companies they visited is Mihoyo, which previously announced in 2022 that it would be working with Ufotable to produce a Genshin Impact anime. Following the visit, it seems the company has a tentative timeline for when the anime will be released.

When will the Genshin Impact anime be released?

Mihoyo will be implementing a “Three-Year Action Plan” to hold Shanghai’s vision of turning into a “Film City.” With that, Mihoyo will be tasked to publicize its Genshin Impact anime collaboration with Ufotable, as well as other potential projects. Therefore, fans can expect the Genshin Impact anime to be released by 2027.

The Film Department of the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party also noted that, as a leading company in the gaming industry, Mihoyo has advantages in IP creation. This sentiment was proven by the company’s experience in innovating games while incorporating both traditional Chinese culture and the culture of other countries.

While the Genshin Impact anime has been confirmed and is in the works, other titles such as Honkai: Star Rail may be considered for future adaptions, such as an animated feature film.

When will the next Genshin Impact update be released?

While waiting for the Genshin Impact anime, it might be best to keep up with the game. The version 5.0 update for Genshin Impact is set to be released on August 28, 2024. Titled, “Flowers Resplendent on the Sun-Scorched Sojourn,” the update introduces Natlan, the sixth region to be included in the Teyvat-verse. Natlan is the second-to-last region to be revealed, with Snezhnaya expected to be the final region in the game.

Players will explore the fiery region that is Natlan, the land governed by the Pyro Archon. In the teaser, Natlan is depicted on the brink of extinction, and it’s up to the Traveler to save the region from its disastrous fate.

The teaser also gave players a glimpse into new characters: Kachina, who maneuvers using a top-like device, Kinich, a boy with vine-like powers allowing him to swing across even the most dangerous of environments, and Mualani, who rides a shark. These characters will most likely be included in the upcoming banner.

