The Internet Agrees: Gaston Would Have Voted for Trump

Twitter is filled with questions about our universe. Does God exist? What happens to us when we die? Will the pandemic ever be over? But the latest query making the rounds only slightly less existential. Jacob Haren asked his followers to name a Disney character that definitely voted for Donald Trump.

Name a Disney character that DEFINITELY voted for Trump. — Jacob Haren (@jacobdharen) November 22, 2020

The results came pouring in, with plenty of solid suggestions. And while you could easily pick and choose from Disney’s rogues gallery, the choice was immediately clear: Gaston from Beauty and the Beast would have ABSOLUTELY voted for Trump. The choice was so decisive that Gaston began trending on Twitter. It’s easy to see why, of course. Trump’s braggadocious behavior and faux strong man act is right out of Gaston’s playbook. And the similarities don’t end there.

Both men are desperate for their town’s love. Both men have enormous egos and crow about their machismo. Both men treat women like objects and are deeply threatened by their intelligence. No one votes like Gaston, milks his goats like Gaston, and keeps immigrants out using moats like Gaston!

After all, Gaston’s pitchfork-wielding army bears more than a passing resemblance to the MAGA anti-maskers parading down the street. If only a sentient armoire would land on their heads, maybe it could knock some sense into them.

Of course, there are plenty of other villains who would have voted for Trump. Religious fundamentalists like Judge Frollo, power-hungry usurpers like Scar, tycoons like Scrooge McDuck. Even Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is already married to Cruella de Vil.

But the internet has spoken, and the answer is clearly Gaston. Here are some of the best tweets that sum up why Gaston is clearly a MAGAt:

Gaston. He'd be 100% on board with the "fuck your feelings" crowd. https://t.co/ce8IV5BR94 — TheDiva (@MusicalHell) November 22, 2020

Everyone is saying Gaston but Gaston is like Kanye — he definitely voted for himself. However, Scrooge McDuck voted for Trump https://t.co/Apqz5tgHhL — CRH 🛸 (@LittleCharlesTV) November 22, 2020

No one votes like Gaston,

Drives Trump boats like Gaston.

No one coughs in your face with no mask like Gaston.

“I’m especially good at expectorating”,

Owning the libs, that’s Gaston! — Inappropriate Carl (@InappCarl) November 22, 2020

Gaston = peak MAGA. Problems with consent, won’t accept “no,” ammo-sexual, hall full of animals he paid to kill, steroid usage, dumb ugly flunkies all with rapey vibes. https://t.co/gQTDPK5van — Johnathan S. Perkins 😷 (@JohnathanPerk) November 22, 2020

Noooo oooooooonnnneee

Votes hard right like Gaston

Loves being white like Gaston

No one shares racist memes every night like Gaston https://t.co/rIy3MYIb60 — David Griner (@griner) November 22, 2020

See men should aim to be like Cronk or the frozen guy. NOT gaston pic.twitter.com/36jKkhkkrR — 🥧🦃spunky turkey soother 🦃🥧 (@moominbebby) November 22, 2020

As a bonus, Gaston would be all over the Q conspiracy drama. pic.twitter.com/nbmMaGeZXf — Jennifer (@JennyMcLarsonRN) November 22, 2020

Is Hades from "Hercules" – voiced by one James Woods – too obvious here https://t.co/feYC21dgMC — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) November 22, 2020

I think she would. And her daddy definitely would. pic.twitter.com/FIFhofqzcY — Biba Adams (@BibatheDiva) November 22, 2020

(featured image: Disney)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com