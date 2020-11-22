comScore

The Internet Agrees: Gaston Would Have Voted for Trump

Mike Pence does have big LeFou energy.

By Chelsea SteinerNov 22nd, 2020, 5:14 pm

gaston

Twitter is filled with questions about our universe. Does God exist? What happens to us when we die? Will the pandemic ever be over? But the latest query making the rounds only slightly less existential. Jacob Haren asked his followers to name a Disney character that definitely voted for Donald Trump.

The results came pouring in, with plenty of solid suggestions. And while you could easily pick and choose from Disney’s rogues gallery, the choice was immediately clear: Gaston from Beauty and the Beast would have ABSOLUTELY voted for Trump. The choice was so decisive that Gaston began trending on Twitter. It’s easy to see why, of course. Trump’s braggadocious behavior and faux strong man act is right out of Gaston’s playbook. And the similarities don’t end there.

Both men are desperate for their town’s love. Both men have enormous egos and crow about their machismo. Both men treat women like objects and are deeply threatened by their intelligence. No one votes like Gaston, milks his goats like Gaston, and keeps immigrants out using moats like Gaston!

After all, Gaston’s pitchfork-wielding army bears more than a passing resemblance to the MAGA anti-maskers parading down the street. If only a sentient armoire would land on their heads, maybe it could knock some sense into them.

Of course, there are plenty of other villains who would have voted for Trump. Religious fundamentalists like Judge Frollo, power-hungry usurpers like Scar, tycoons like Scrooge McDuck. Even Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is already married to Cruella de Vil.

But the internet has spoken, and the answer is clearly Gaston. Here are some of the best tweets that sum up why Gaston is clearly a MAGAt:

(featured image: Disney)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com

Filed Under:

Follow The Mary Sue:

Chelsea Steiner

Chelsea was born and raised in New Orleans, which explains her affinity for cheesy grits and Britney Spears. She currently lives in sunny Los Angeles, with her husband and two poorly behaved rescue dogs. She is a former roller derby girl and a black belt in Judo, so she is not to be trifled with. She loves the word “Jewess” and wishes more people used it to describe her.