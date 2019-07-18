Did Game of Thrones’ Showrunners Chicken out of San Diego Comic-Con?

There’s a difference between having scheduling conflicts that prevent you from attending something and waiting until the last minute to announce that you’re not going to attend the massive San Diego Comic-Con. For many, HBO’s Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are not two men who are our favorites right now, mainly because they turned the biggest show on television into a joke.

So, is it surprising that they don’t want to go to the biggest fan convention in the world? Not really, especially because there would be a portion of the panel where audience members can ask questions. I wouldn’t really want to be there if everyone were mad at me. So, the fact that they were very much scheduled to be there until the week of is where the speculation comes in.

And this Twitter user pretty much hit the nail on the head:

The idea, according to io9, is that D & D have “production and scheduling conflicts” that are preventing them from attending the panel. Not to sound like a conspiracy theorist, but I think that’s a load of crap, mainly because they waited to announce that they would not be attending until the night before San Diego Comic-Con was set to begin. So, did they just find out Wednesday night they couldn’t go? Or had it been planned that they wouldn’t attend, and if they waited until the last possible second, the story would have the shortest possible shelf life?

I understand not wanting to attend SDCC. I’d even understand if they really did have a scheduling conflict, but I’m skeptical with this being announced the day before the convention was set to start. They didn’t know that they may not be there? They couldn’t say something before it all began? Or, if they’re trying to avoid the angry fans because of the final season of Game of Thrones, why not just be honest?

Anyway, Benioff and Weiss aren’t going to the panel, but they’re still in charge of part of Star Wars’ future, so I can only imagine what’s going to happen with that.

(image: VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images)

