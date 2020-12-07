So the Galactic Federation Could Be a Thing That Exists?

Uh … so … um…

Aliens?

If you’re currently on Twitter, you might see “Galactic Federation” trending, which instantly made me think of Star Wars, and Star Trek, and yet, for once, it was not trending because fans of galaxies far far away are having a debate. Instead, it’s trending because … in one man’s estimation, aliens are real and Donald Trump knows all about it?

According to The Jerusalem Post, Haim Eshed (who served as the head of Isreal’s space security program for 30 years and is a retired general) has said that aliens exist and humanity is not ready for it. I have absolutely no proof as to whether or not he is correct—it’s likely nobody does!—but honestly, we are NOT ready for aliens in 2020 so this whole thing checks out to me.

In an interview, Eshed specifically said that an organized “Galactic Federation” exists and again, I don’t know if this is true in any way and it most likely is not, HOWEVER, every bit of media that I have seen with aliens involved has some kind of government body or a group who is in charge. So the existence of a Galactic Federation somewhere out there wouldn’t exactly surprise me. Eshed also insists that governments have had dealings with the aliens for years, and that Donald Trump came close to revealing their existence—but that the Galactic Federation stopped him from doing so. Our alien friends knew we weren’t ready.

As for why he’s chosen to reveal this information now, Eshed explained that the timing was simply due to how much the academic landscape has changed, and how respected he is in academia. “If I had come up with what I’m saying today five years ago, I would have been hospitalized,” he explained to Yediot. He added that “today, they’re already talking differently. I have nothing to lose. I’ve received my degrees and awards; I am respected in universities abroad, where the trend is also changing.”

The 87-year-old current professor says that he revealed the information now because we’re talking more about alien life-forms and people would perhaps take him more seriously. All of that is fine, and it’s true that there’s been a lot of UFO declassification information from governments in recent years. But the current Internet chatter in response to Eshed’s alleged revelations centers around the Galactic Federation, because it is impossible not to talk about the Galactic Federation once it is introduced as a topic and a possibility.

[Eshed] gave further descriptions about exactly what sort of agreements have been made between the aliens and the US, which ostensibly have been made because they wish to research and understand “the fabric of the universe.” This cooperation includes a secret underground base on Mars, where there are American and alien representatives.

(Within our own staff, I said that a Galactic Federation has to exist and our Kaila Hale-Stern said aliens do but the Federation does not. Welcome to how we process this story.)

Twitter is processing by having a lot of fun right now with the Galactic Federation.

I did NOT have “Membership to the Galactic Federation denied” on my 2020 bingo card. It was definitely on a future one, but not 2020. Huh. — Bryan/TheSnowyDM (@thehopelessdm) December 7, 2020

Who’s ready for the finale of 2020. Galactic federation. 👀 pic.twitter.com/vonoBAH8hq — Bradley Martyn (@BradleyMartyn) December 7, 2020

Listen, if the Galactic Federation is for Medicare For All, I’ll hear them out. — Blake Hammond (@BigRadMachine) December 7, 2020

Exclusive look at the “Galactic Federation” members pic.twitter.com/K28aeRyKkE — Shaurya Chawla (@_ShauryaChawla) December 7, 2020

But what does the Galactic Federation think about the Space Force? — Yolanda Machado (@SassyMamainLA) December 7, 2020

The most unbelievable part of this story though is that, in theory, Trump knows about it and stayed quiet. Not only does Trump never stay quiet but I had ONE WISH during this clusterf**k of a presidency and it was that Trump would tell us about the aliens and if he HAD THE INFORMATION and didn’t? Well, that would be truly baffling. Like more shocking than actual aliens.

I don’t know if any of this is true but if it is, can someone please let the Galactic Federation know that I will gladly serve as the Earth ambassador?

(image: LucasFilm)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com