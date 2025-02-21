Funniest community note I’ve ever seen’: A classic children’s song is fact-checked online

X’s community notes largely exist for fact-checking and providing context, given the social media platform’s propensity for misinformation. But it seems that X users have realized that community notes are best suited for one thing: Chaotic yet factual comedy.

An X user decided to tweet a rather edgy take on the classic nursery rhyme, the Itsy Bitsy Spider. They wrote, “You think the itsy bitsy spider gave a f*ck about the rain? No. It climbed the spout again. Lock in.” This is basically what the children’s story would look like if one of those grindset alpha male archetypes wrote it instead. In this case, apparently, even random X users have their own extreme takes on such an innocent children’s tale.

Surprisingly, a random community notes member did the unthinkable: They corrected this extreme post with a dash of unabashed humor. This simple act would change the balance of the ecosystem forever. The note reads, “It’s important to note that the sun came out and dried up all the rain.” If the community notes post had a like button, the original tweet would’ve been ratio’d into oblivion.

@contextmxnster

There’s absolutely nothing to hate about that correction. The sun did, in fact, come up before the spider tried to climb the water spout again. To top it all off, the community note poster even cited a high-quality source (Wikipedia) for reference! For that reason, it’s almost appalling that the community notes people haven’t unanimously voted for this note as “useful.” If not for the sake of downright comedy, then for the important context provided by the post.

Harmless, factual humor

Regardless, X users are having a field day over the correction provided by the anonymous community notes poster. One X user wrote, “This is the funniest community note I’ve ever seen.” Many seem to agree, given the tweet’s 38,000 likes.

@curlyfro

Other X users have also begun memeing the surreal interaction.

@CJWinterheart

But not all are pleased with the community note. A few are opposed to using the community notes just for giggles. They reacted, “Why the comm notes? What a waste.”

@klovsch

It’s not as if community notes are made of sticky notes. Moreover, who said fact-checking had to be drab? That rule doesn’t exist—correcting misinformed takes doesn’t have to be boring. Being part of community notes is basically like doing free content moderation for X. Getting a laugh out of it once in a while is one of the best outcomes.

