Funko Unveils Scarlet Witch Pop! For ‘Captain America: Civil War’ Collection

Funko has revealed that Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch is getting a brand new Pop! as part of their newest 12-figure collection. The collection will make collectors nostalgic for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s (MCU) Phase 3, as it is inspired by the 2016 film, Captain America: Civil War. New figures have been steadily added to the lineup as they are revealed one by one throughout the course of Funko’s 3-day Funko Fair. So far, Vision, Hawkeye, Black Panther, and Black Widow have all been announced as part of the collection.

Now, Scarlet Witch is the latest figure in the collection to be unveiled. While Captain America: Civil War was a large-scale crossover event that featured many MCU characters, it featured some very defining moments for Scarlet Witch. In the film, the Scarlet Witch still isn’t certain of the full extent of her powers and is navigating a relationship with Vision (Paul Bettany) after tragically losing her brother Pietro (Aaron Taylor-Johnson. However, she still manages to prove that she has her own ideologies that supersede even her relationship with Vision. This is why she ultimately takes Steve Rogers’ (Chris Evans) side and proves her overwhelming power by manipulating Vision’s Mind Stone and burying him under several feet of rubble.

Since then, the Scarlet Witch has grown to become a staple in the MCU. While her powers already impressed in Captain America: Civil War, those displays ultimately proved to be nothing compared to the level of her power in WandaVision and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. In these works, she finally truly embraced her persona as the Scarlet Witch, tapped into her ability to use chaos magic, and even wielded the power of the Darkhold. While her future in the MCU remains uncertain, viewers can’t help but reminisce over the numerous powerful moments she had in the MCU’s past.

Funko unveils first look at new Scarlet Witch figure

(Funko)

On the final day of the Funko Fair, Funko unveiled Scarlet Witch as the newest figure in the Captain America: Civil War collection. Like all of the figures in the collection, this Scarlet Witch Pop comes with a fixed base for display purposes. Meanwhile, the figure sees Scarlet Witch in her Captain America: Civil War ensemble, including her scarlet leather jacket over a black corset, black pants, and leather combat boots. The pendant she wore around her neck is visible on the figure, too. Lastly, in both of her hands, a red manifestation of her magical powers can also be seen.

(Funko)

The Scarlet Witch Captain America: Civil War figure is available for pre-order exclusively on Amazon.com, as are the other figures in the collection. While each figure is available for individual purchase, the full whopping 12-figure collection will be quite the scene for Captain America: Civil War fans to show off.

(featured image: Marvel Entertainment)

