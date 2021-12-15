All I Want for Christmas Is This Funimation Anime Gift Guide (And More Shelf Space)

So I know Christmas is next week (yes, I had to double-check my calendar, and yes, there are just ten days left) but there’s always time to gaze longingly at more anime merch to try and fit onto your shelf.

Can you blame me when there’s an Inosuke and Tanjiro that fit in the palm of your hands?

Funimation has put together a list of goodies that, as I write this, you either already have on your list, or you’re trying to pretend don’t exist because you’re supposed to be shopping for other people, but when else is the entirety of Yu Yu Hakusho going to be available for under $100?

Watch Yu Yu Hakusho is what I’m saying.

One thing to keep in mind while looking through this guide, if you’re a Premium Plus subscriber to Funimation, you get a discount on top of the sale price.

All the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Zenitsu Agatsuma Q posket Figure

Licensee: Ultra Tokyo Connection

Price: $26.99 (currently on sale for $20.24)

Purchase Link: Over at Funimation

Availability: Currently in stock!

Description: Despite some trepidation, Zenitsu has earned his place in the Corps. Welcomed into the BANPRESTO’s Q posket series standing close to 6 inches tall, this figure features him in his regular color scheme haori and comes with a stand Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Funko Pop! Bundle

Licensee: Funko

Price: $44.99 (currently on sale for $34.99)

Purchase Link: Over at Funimation

Availability: Currently out of stock (but it looks like you can get the Pop! figures separately here and they’ll be available December 27th)

Description: Slaying demons is just business as usual for these three. This specially priced bundle includes Funko Pops! of Tanjiro, Inosuke, and Zenitsu. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Inosuke Hashibira FiGPiN

Licensee: FiGPiN

Price: $14.99

Retailer: Over at Funimation

Availability: Currently in stock!

Description: Boar-headed and brash, there are not many Demon Slayers quite like Inosuke Hashibira. Raised by boars, the Beast Breathing Demon Slayer makes his entrance known with his two blades and no shirt. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Inosuke Palm-Size G.E.M. Figure

Licensee: MegaHouse

Price: $79.99 (currently on sale for $59.99)

Purchase Link: Over at Funimation

Availability: Currently in stock!

Description: Inosuke is always moving, but he does slow down every so often. Joining the Palm-Size G.E.M. series from MegaHouse. But you’ll have to be quick to capture this (little)

beast. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Tanjiro Kamado Palm-Size G.E.M. Figure

Licensee: MegaHouse

Price: $65.99 (currently on sale for $49.49)

Purchase Link: Over at Funimation

Availability: Currently in stock!

Description: Tanjiro is looking for his sister, who seems to have wandered off. Finally part of the Palm-Size G.E.M series from MegaHouse. Grab this (little) Demon Slayer while he’s here!

Overall Fangirl Reaction: I care very much about being able to hold Tanjiro in the palm of my hand. I’m also endlessly entertained at the description that makes sure to point out Inosuke’s lack of a shirt.

All the My Hero Academia

My Hero Academia – Movie Bundle with Toru Figure

Licensee: Funimation

Price: $44.99

Purchase Link: Over at Funimation

Availability: Currently on backorder.

Description: Heroes Rising Movie, Two Heroes Movie, and Toru Figure. Your dedication to upholding justice is rewarded with a stealthy double feature! Take the night off for My Hero Academia: Two Heroes + Heroes Rising, and we’ll have this exclusive Toru figure watch your back! My Hero Academia – Izuku Midoriya ARTFX J (Limited Edition) Figure

Licensee: Ultra Tokyo Connection

Price: $91.99 (currently on sale for $68.99)

Purchase Link: Over at Funimation

Availability: Currently in stock!

Description: Deku has always been well-read, and now so is this figure. This costume metallic color variant (Hero Fes.) is based on his manga appearance. Only available in North America and in limited numbers, so grab him before he leaves our shores! My Hero Academia – Bakugo Built-Up Backpack

Licensee: Bio World Merchandising

Price: $49.99

Purchase Link: Over at Funimation

Availability: Currently in stock!

Description: It doesn’t matter how strong his Quirk is, even Bakugo has to study. This built-up backpack features adjustable straps, side pockets, and an inside compartment for your laptop. But remember, electronics don’t react well with explosions. My Hero Academia – All Might Die-Cut Lunch Box

Licensee: Bio World Merchandising

Price: $15.99

Purchase Link: Over at Funimation

Availability: Currently in stock!

Description: Inspired by The Symbol of Peace, this die-cut lunchbox is fully insulated and has a zipper closure. It can’t protect you, but it can keep your food the perfect temperature! My Hero Academia – Deku Suit-Up Backpack

Licensee: Bio World Merchandising

Price: $49.99

Purchase Link: No longer in the Funimation store (but there is this sweet All Might Backpack you can check out)

Availability: Currently out of stock

Description: This Deku suit-up backpack features multiple compartments, adjustable straps, and a place for your laptop. We looked for his extensive Pro Hero notes—no luck.

Overall Fangirl Reaction: I have no use for backpacks, which, of course, means I want some backpacks. While I already own both of the My Hero Academia movies, I can’t stop laughing at there being a figure of Toru. I’m sure a lot of work went into creating the invisible space she embodies.

I’m hoping that, one day, we’ll get a bundle with the third movie that comes with Rody and Pino.

All the Dragon Ball Z/Super

Dragon Ball Super – Part 1-10 Blu-ray Bundle

Licensee: Funimation

Price: $299.99

Purchase link: Over at Funimation

Availability: Currently out of stock (but it looks like you can get the individual Blu-rays)

Description: Power up your collection tenfold with the Dragon Ball Super Blu-ray bundle. High-octane battles, the characters you love, and stakes higher than ever before—this ten-part set contains all 131 universe-shattering episodes! This exclusive, limited-time bundle includes Dragon Ball Super Part 1-10. Dragon Ball Super – Super Saiyan God Goku Figure

Licensee: Ultra Tokyo Connection

Price: $19.99

Purchase Link: No longer in the Funimation store (but if you want Dragon Ball figures, there are others in the figure section)

Availability: Currently out of stock

Description: Becoming a god can be difficult, but Goku makes it look easy. Welcomed into Banpresto’s Blood of Saiyans figure series, this newest entry into the Blood of Saiyans figure series stands close to 7 inches tall and comes with a stand. Not too shabby for a god. Dragon Ball Z – Advent Calendar

Licensee: Funko

Price: $31.99

Purchase Link: No longer in the Funimation store (but if you want Dragon Ball figures and Funko, there are others in the figure section)

Availability: Currently out of stock

Description: How do the Z Fighters count down the holidays? They use this Funko 24-piece advent calendar. Filled with two dozen Pocket POP! figures, it’s bursting with power and intense emotions. We bet if you offer them some eggnog and cookies, they’ll agree to go caroling with you Dragon Ball Z – Goku Figure (G x Materia)

Licensee: Ultra Tokyo Connection

Price: $19.99

Purchase Link: No longer in the Funimation store (but if you want Dragon Ball figures and Funko, there are others in the figure section)

Availability: Currently out of stock

Description: Some Saiyans just can’t contain their power. Others, like Goku here, like to direct it at specific targets. Part of Banpresto’s G x Materia figure series, he stands at close to 6 inches tall and comes with a translucent blast effect. Dragon Ball Z – Goku Magic Mug and Coaster Giftset

Licensee: Albysse America

Price: $14.79

Purchase Link: No longer in the Funimation store (but if you want Dragon Ball coffee mugs, there are others in the HomeGoods section – and shot glass sets, too)

Availability: Currently out of stock

Description: This 16-ounce mug may not hold Goku for long, but it’s perfect for your beverages. Adding hot liquids reveals his energy spike on one side and the Dragon God on the other. How does it work? Magic. Dragon Ball Z – Premium Dragon Ball Collector’s Lamp

Licensee: Abysse America

Price: $149.99

Purchase Link: Over at Funimation

Availability: Currently in stock!

Description: Thanks to Grandpa Gohan, Goku has his first Dragon Ball. Replicating the iconic 4-star ball, this USB-powered lamp has a dimmer feature and detachable base. Maybe that new girl, Bulma, can help him find the rest.

Overall Fangirl Reaction: I’ve been collecting Dragon Ball merch since the 90s, and yet there always manages to be something I don’t have. I’m a bit bummed out that the changing mugs are sold out, but I’ve seen them around before, so I’m pretty sure they’ll be back. In the meantime, I’ll be spending too much time in the anime HomeGoods section.

Some Robotech, as a treat

Robotech – Collector’s Edition

Licensee: Funimation

Price: $249.98 (currently on sale for $149.98)

Purchase Link: Over at Funimation

Availability: Currently in stock!

Description: When an alien ship crashes in the South Pacific, humanity

reverse-engineers its Robotechnology to build the warship SDF-1 and prepare for

another assault. But the arrival of a new armada will kick off a generation-long

war for both Earth and the cosmos!

Collector’s Edition Features:

○ Exclusive transforming Veritech – Roy Fokker’s VF-1S (color variant)

○ Exclusive action figure – Roy Fokker in pilot uniform (shade of black)

○ Military-style 3-inch patches (set of 4)

○ All 85 episodes on Blu-ray

○ Over 7 hours of special features

Fangirl Reaction: I don’t go here, but this looks like a very nice collection of the classic series.

We can fit in some Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood – Edward Elric ARTFX J Figure

Licensee: Kotobukiya

Price: $119.99 (currently on sale for $89.99)

Purchase Link: Over at Funimation

Availability: Currently in stock!

Description: Edward kneeling?! You know it’s on! Measuring 6 inches tall, this Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood Edward figure carries a powerful energy poised to take down any Homunculi

Fangirl Reaction: Nice to see a figure that is accurate to Ed’s height. Yeah, I’ll see myself out.

Should probably do some One Piece

One Piece – Monkey D. Luffy 3 Pc. Gift Set (Includes Mug, Notebook, and Keychain)

Licensee: Abysse America

Price: $29.99

Purchase Link: Over at Funimation

Availability: Currently in stock!

Description: Be on the lookout for Straw Hat Luffy. We’ve put his image on this three-piece gift set. It has an 11-ounce mug, PVC keychain, and notebook with his wanted poster on it. Don’t be enticed by his friendly demeanor, or you may find yourself part of his crew as well!

Fangirl Reaction: You know honestly, this really does look like the kind of gift I’d get someone who is into One Piece. Like. I wouldn’t want to attempt to buy the anime series or the manga because I wouldn’t know how far along my fan friend is, but this reminds me of when we would do Secret Santa gift exchanges and get some vague sense of direction on what to buy someone.

If it said One Piece I’d just grab this.

Like I said, Yu Yu Hakusho

Yu Yu Hakusho – Season 1 – Season 4 Bundle

Licensee: Funimation

Price: $89.99

Purchase Link: Over at Funimation

Availability: Currently on backorder.

Description: The legendary supernatural action anime returns with the entire series united in one bundle! From the early days of the Spirit Detective to the danger of the Dark Tournament and beyond, follow Yusuke and his allies’ adventures in all 112 episodes of this shonen classic, now available together at a new great value. This exclusive holiday bundle includes Yu Yu Hakusho Season 1-4 on Blu-ray.

Fangirl Reaction: *grabs wallet*

Meow-to (sorry, Naruto, erm, Nyanto!)

Naruto – Nyanto! Bundle

Licensee: Ultra Tokyo Connection

Price: $139.99 (currently on sale for $58.49)

Purchase Link: Over at Funimation (but it’s only available for subscribers)

Availability: Currently out of stock (but it looks like you can get the figures separately here)

Description: Nyanto! The Big Nyaruto Series Naruto Uzumaki, Nyanto! The Big Nyaruto Series Sasuke Uchiha, Nyanto! The Big Nyaruto Series Sakura Haruno and

Nyanto! The Big Nyaruto Series Kakashi Hatake. We’ve herded the skilled neko ninja from Team 7 together, including Kakashi Sensei. Recruit these 4-inch shinobi figures to protect your village. Best part? They work for cheap—just tuna and yarn.

The clowder includes:

● Kakashi Hatake Naruto Nyanto! The Big Nyaruto Series Figure

● Naruto Uzumaki Naruto Nyanto! The Big Nyaruto Series Figure

● Sakura Haruno Naruto Nyanto! The Big Nyaruto Series Figure

● Sasuke Uchiha Naruto Nyanto! The Big Nyaruto Series Figure”

Fangirl Reaction: I have not thought about Naruto in a long while but I am very much into these cats.

And some Fire Force in a pear tree

Fire Force – Shinmon Benimaru ARTFX J Figure

Licensee: Kotobukiya

Price: $149.49 (currently on sale for $108.74)

Purchase Link: Over at Funimation

Availability:

Description: Vaulting above a flame base, Benimaru stands close to 11 inches tall. Devastatingly powerful, this Special Fire Force Company 7 captain hides a feature that makes his eyes and base

glow. Don’t make him angry or you’ll get burned!

Fangirl Reaction: Another series I haven’t looked into (yet) but I’m forever a fan of whatever Kotobukiya’s got going on.

—

This concludes a rather hefty guide of anime merchandise to stuff your stockings with. What items are you most interested in? As gifts, of course, this is totally, 100%, a guide for gift giving and not a reason for any of us to get more anime-themed coffee mugs.

But yes, I will be getting an anime-themed coffee mug.

Happy holidays!

(Image: Funimation)

