Frankie Pine Talks Bringing the 70s to Life in ‘Daisy Jones & the Six’

Daisy Jones & the Six marries our love for rock music from the 1970s with the drama that filled bands like Fleetwood Mac. Following along as Daisy Jones (Riley Keough) teams up with the Six and struggles her feelings with Billy Dunne (Sam Claflin), the series really brought to life the music that so many of us have fallen in love with.

Talking with music supervisor Frankie Pine, it was clear her own love of the music and working with a new cast was what made this project so special. Given the fact that the band really needed to feel like they’d played together for a long while, Pine was excited to talk about her time with the cast and working to bring the story of Daisy Jones & the Six to life.

“We were very lucky that we ended up getting quite a bit of time to get the cast ready,” she said. “Everybody was at a different level. Will Harrison already knew how to play rhythm guitar, but we needed to teach him those kind of little lead guitar type tricks. Licks and things like that. Josh Whitehouse, who plays Eddie, knew how to play guitar but didn’t know how to play bass. So, it’s an easier transition to go from guitar to bass. Sam (Claflin) and Riley (Keough) were definitely more of the newbies. I know that Suki (Waterhouse) had done some keyboards as far as like writing songs, but she doesn’t know how to read music and play it in that regard. And the same thing with Sebastion (Chacon), he had some drumming experience, but, not supposedly at the level of what this rock band was or is.”

Pine went on to talk about their band camp and how the cast worked together to become the Daisy Jones & the Six we saw in the show. “So everybody got a schedule during band camp. We knew that Sam needs two hours for guitar, but Josh only needs one hour for bass, so we’d split things out just based on the need but it also was just the most important thing was making sure that all these characters were together, kind of living like a band in during band camp where we had all these separate rooms, Suki in the back room playing the piano. We’ve got Josh in this room, we’ve got Will practicing in this room. We’ve got Seb and you know, everybody kind of had their little space.”

