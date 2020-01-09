Fox Is Apparently “Open” to More Firefly

Browncoats assemble!

In a world where every dead, near-dead, and fossilized property is being revamped and rebooted, it was only a matter of time before Fox talked about giving us something the nerd world has been asking for: more Firefly.

Fox’s President of Entertainment, Michael Thorn, spoke about the iconic cult show to The Wrap and said,

The macro answer is, any time we look at one of our classic titles, if there’s a way to reinvent it for today so it’s as resonant now as the original was, and is, to the fans, we’re wide open. I loved ‘Firefly,’ personally, and I watched every episode. I didn’t work on it, but I loved the show. It had come up before, but we had ‘The Orville’ on the air and it didn’t make sense for us to have, as a broadcast network who is very targeted, to have two space franchises on our air.

Um, we can’t have two space franchises on the air? *Blinks in multiple police shows.* Also, I think a pairing of The Orville with a limited run Firefly miniseries would have actually been a great idea, since people love both shows and it would be a small boost to both.

Firefly‘s executive producer, Tim Minear, talked about how, while it would probably need to be a limited series to take into consideration everyone else’s existing shows, there is a lot of sentimental energy among the cast about what this series meant to them and others. Minear also said that he and Joss Whedon have spoken about this issue before.

“But we have talked about different permutations and how that might work,” Minear said. “Do you take two of the characters and put them in a different place and sort of retell a new story with two old characters, with new characters?”

I would be happy about this … IF WASH WEREN’T DEAD AND A NEW SERIES WOULDN’T DENY US WITNESSING THE LOVE BETWEEN HIM AND ZOE! I HATE SERENITY.

But I digress.

Firefly was canceled after only 11 of its first 14 episodes aired, but despite that, a real community of fans has grown around the series advocating and petitioning is some way for the series to be brought back. I first watched Firefly like most people did, after it was canceled on DVD, and I really enjoyed the series. I thought it was fun and interesting, but I could also see why it came off as a little odd with its mixture of Western and Space Opera elements. It would certainly thrive on Netflix today.

If this series does get brought back, I have one request for it (besides making Zoe the captain of her own ship): please hire Chinese actors. One of the really grating things about the show is that, while it’s so inspired by Chinese culture and all the characters speak (really bad) Mandarin Chinese, it lacks Chinese actors, so if it’s going to be brought back, that’s a really easy fix.

Also, if you want to magically bring back Wash, I will not complain.

But, I would genuinely be excited to see what a Firefly series would look like today. Y’all can keep Dollhouse in the trashbin, tho.

(via CBR, image: Fox)

