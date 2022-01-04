During Monday’s episode of The Five, Fox News host Jesse Watters said the thing that everyone knows but no one at the network is supposed to say publicly: that they love political “disarray” on the left because it’s great for their ratings.

In a segment about progressive lawmakers’ criticism of President Joe Biden, Watters said that not only does he not “feel sorry” for Biden, but he loves this sort of fighting, he feeds off of it, and so does everyone he works with.

“But do I feel sorry for Joe Biden?” Watters asked. “No. I work at Fox. I wanna see disarray on the left. It’s good for America. It’s good for our ratings.” His cohosts cracked up at the “joke.”

The idea that political infighting is “good for America” is questionable at best (the reasoning is that it will lead to more Republicans getting elected, which has not proven to be true and has definitely not proven to be good for anyone but the wealthy) but it sure is good for Fox News. The network is entirely built on convincing viewers that Democrats are both inept and bumbling while also somehow conniving and sinister.

There is literally nothing a Democrat can do to earn anything but derision from Fox News. For example:

same show 20 minutes apart pic.twitter.com/cqBELudeFn — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) January 4, 2022

As a side note, the “disarray” Watters was talking about was the demands progressive members of Congress are making on Biden, trying to get through various parts of their agenda, like the Green New Deal and voting rights.

“He’s met them halfway,” Watters said. “He’s given them open borders and reckless spending. They’re still not happy. They want 100% of their agenda. They want total control over your life.”

This is hilariously out of touch with the actual reality of the Democratic Party because there is someone in Congress who wants “total control” and won’t settle for less than “100% of their agenda” and it’s not a progressive, it’s Joe Manchin.

this is the greatest political TikTok I have ever watched. everyone can go home now. pic.twitter.com/t3EQkLlUT2 — Joe Kent (@itsjoekent) January 1, 2022

(via Mediaite, image: screencap)

