Fox News Ignores Officer Sicknick Memorial, Proving “Blue Lives Matter” Is a Prop

As expected, news channels were covering Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick’s memorial. It was a historic moment, honoring someone who died fighting to keep our democracy and elected officials safe. CNN was covering it. MSNBC was covering it. C-SPAN was covering it. It’s news and they’re going to cover a moment honoring a hero like Officer Sicknick. You know who wasn’t covering it? Fox News, essentially the home of “Blue Lives Matter.”

President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden paid their respects to Sicknick on Tuesday. Sicknick, who died after responding and defending the Capitol Building against domestic terrorists, ending up lying in a place of honor in the building’s famous Rotunda. This honor is usually reserved for leaders of American government, but exceptions have and were made for this fallen American hero.

Right now, @msnbc and @cnn are honoring Officer Brian Sicknick. Meanwhile on foxnews…. Amazing how fox and the gop pretend they actually care about cops. Cops are nothing but props for them to use when needed. pic.twitter.com/8BtpYUqg6V — Indictment Duck🦆 My busy season has started. (@indictmentduck) February 3, 2021

It comes a little bit of a shock that Fox News didn’t cover the memorial service of Officer Sicknick. Note: a little bit of a shock. Fox News has always prided itself on its Blue Lives Matter agenda as a counter culture to Black Lives Matter. They have molded themselves as the voice of the man in blue, just trying to protect our streets, homes, and country.

But when Officer Sicknick, a U.S. Capitol Police Officer who died protecting our democracy, was laid to rest in a place of honor … they were oddly silent. And everyone noticed. Screenshot after screenshot started popping up on social media pointing out how Fox News was discrediting Dr. Fauci or talking about cheese instead of covering the death of an officer who died in a failed domestic terrorist attack on the Capitol building.

#FoxNews ignores ceremony honoring Officer Sicknick who was killed by MAGA insurgents attacking Congress on Jan 6 …instead @IngrahamAngle attacks #Fauci pic.twitter.com/2bGj2TFURq — Dominic Patten (@DeadlineDominic) February 3, 2021

All of this proves one thing: Blue Lives Matter is a prop to Fox News. They use cops to hold up their own right-wing conservative propaganda. And when it isn’t convenient for them, when it doesn’t fit their expertly crafted portrait of what everyone but Republicans are doing wrong, they ignore it and keep moving on with other nonsense like calling President Biden, Dr. Fauci, and Bill Gates “China’s Useful Idiots.”

And it’s frankly sickening. A man, an officer defending our democracy, was killed by domestic terrorists. Fox News should be covering the memorial service of Officer Sicknick. Not doing so sends a clear message to their viewers that his death is not worth their time or effort to cover, that blue lives really don’t matter to them, and that what happened at the Capitol Building wasn’t a big deal.

MSNBC: Remains of fallen officer carried to Capitol rotunda CNN: Remains of fallen officer carried to Capitol rotunda Fox News: Woman ejected from Lakers game for heckling Lebron pic.twitter.com/5aBwdo2bxo — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) February 3, 2021

Or, worse, it’s an active effort to keep their viewers in the dark about what really happened at the Capitol so they can go about earnestly believing it wasn’t that big a deal.

It was a big deal, Fox News. It still is, and your continued denial or brushing off of what happened isn’t going to change that fact. If anything, it’s going to prove that you care more about appeasing your viewers instead of sticking to your previously made statements on the importance of Blue Lives Matter. To you, they don’t.

(image: CNN)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com