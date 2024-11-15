Fox News’ Greg Gutfield bizarrely claims that John Krasinski is trans

Greg Gutfield, a host for Fox News (where else), is seemingly not a smart man; he’s certainly not a funny one. While talking about John Krasinski recently being named People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive, he decided to state, for no reason and without prompting, that Krasinski is trans. This was, by all accounts, some sort of joke, but god knows what provoked it.

“I think it’s great that People has dominated—uh, announced—that a trans male can be the sexiest one alive,” said Gutfield on The Five, as reported by The Daily Beast. Dominated? What in the world was he talking about? His comments sounded like one of Donald Trump’s rally speeches. He went on, “Krasinski never talks about it, but he’s, you know, he’s trans. You know that?”

No, Krasinski is not trans. As far as I’m aware, he’s never even publicly talked about trans issues. It’s an incredibly bizarre joke/lie for someone to tell on television as it’s instantly disproveable, but such is the state of Fox News.

Gutfield’s co-host Jesse Watters did at least have the good grace to look baffled at Gutfield’s statement, but all he said was, “No, I didn’t know that,” rather than call him out for spreading misinformation. Gutfield then went on a nonsensical ramble about People only counting “alive” people for the award, because “No one is thinking about dead dudes unless you’re some kind of pervert like Larry Kudlow.” What his problem is with Larry Kudlow, another conservative commentator, I don’t know. I feel stupider for having typed Gutfield’s words out. I’m sorry.

I am, thank heavens, largely unfamiliar with Gutfield as a TV personality, as I am not American. But I know that he is anti-LGBTQ+, that Media Matters for America has a long list of all his anti-trans statements, and that his mind apparently wanders to necrophilia at any given moment. He’s done the impossible and made me feel grateful to be British.

