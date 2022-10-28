Fox News’ Coverage of the Attack on Paul Pelosi Is Extremely Gross

Around 2:30 Friday morning, Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was attacked in the couple’s San Francisco home. According to reports, intruders “violently attacked” 82-year-old Pelosi in front of police, using a hammer they pulled from him. (Nancy Pelosi was in Washington D.C. at the time.)

The New York Times writes that “The intruder was in search of Speaker Pelosi, according to a person briefed on the attack, and confronted Mr. Pelosi in the couple’s home shouting: ‘Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?'”

That’s disturbingly reminiscent of the January 6 rioters who roamed the Capitol hallways, calling out like horror movie villains: “Where are you Nancy? We’re looking for you.”

Even so, the right-wing coverage of the attack is choosing to ignore the obvious (though still unconfirmed) signs that this was a targeted political attack and are instead working to fit the assault into their pre-existing talking points.

Fox News instantly plugs the Pelosi home invasion and assault on Paul Pelosi into its GOP talking points, saying this shows that "crime hits everybody" and "this can happen anywhere, crime is random and that's why it's such a significant part of this election story." We'll see. pic.twitter.com/WfkGZUU7tX — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) October 28, 2022

The Republican propaganda machine has been frustratingly effective in creating a perception that there’s an epidemic of violent crime on the rise. That’s not backed by actual statistics, but conservative politicians and media have been so successful in pushing that narrative that even more mainstream media outlets have apparently felt compelled to help out.

just preposterously easy for the right-wing hate machine to lead around the rest of the media https://t.co/RClin0IOTY — ryan cooper (@ryanlcooper) October 27, 2022

Literally every time a Republican figure is the victim of any crime, Fox News and GOP politicians will run an entire news cycle claiming targeted violence is happening against members of the Republican party and accusing Democrats of tolerating or even fueling that violence. In fact, they’re doing it right now, after a known white supremacist—whom they’re depicting as a low-level political “canvasser”—was hospitalized in Florida.

Watters: The media doesn't care either. Have you heard a peep about the Republican canvasser working for Marco Rubio? He was assaulted because he was wearing a Rubio t-shirt in the wrong neighborhood pic.twitter.com/jBWix3OLIc — Acyn (@Acyn) October 24, 2022

But when Paul Pelosi was attacked in his home by intruders searching for his wife, suddenly it’s “random” and just another reason to vote Republican.

Caitlyn Jenner: "It’s imperative, also, that we don’t make this a partisan issue."



[literally 35 seconds later]



"Soft on crime liberals, politicians running to actually defund the police… We have to get these people out of office." pic.twitter.com/UE8vqiNnOJ — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) October 28, 2022

We haven’t even gotten into how the weekend shows are going to twist this narrative. I’m sure they’ll come up with some incredibly creative framing that manages to blame Nancy Pelosi or even Joe Biden for this attack by the time the weekend is up.

Oh, wait! They’ve already gotten there:

Biden's fault for not being able to reach him, or something. https://t.co/q0hyIpBz1Q — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) October 28, 2022

Boy, that was fast.

(image: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME)

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]