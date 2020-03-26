Fox News Finds the Real Tragedy in COVID-19: Not Being Able to Get Your Nails Done

As COVID-19 spreads across America and the world at large, Republican propaganda machine Fox News has been taking its cues from Donald Trump. Like the president, they started with outright denials of the virus, calling it a hoax and a scheme by democrats to remove Trump from office. But as the spread of the virus turned pandemic and the death toll grew, they’ve since walked back their claims.

Now, Fox News is relying on its old standbys racism and fear-mongering in their coverage of the virus. In addition, Fox and Friends co-host Ainsley Earhardt took a break from demanding to speak to your manager to address the real victim of COVID-19, women’s hair and nails.

Earhardt said, “Women, all my friends are saying, you know, this is not a priority, people are dying and I realize that, but they can’t get their nails done.”

“all my friends are saying you know, this is not a priority, people are dying and i realize that, but they can’t get their nails done” pic.twitter.com/UnkqFdvvmp — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) March 26, 2020

Nothing more dire than maintaining your color and your manicure, am I right ladies? After you’ve finished your thrifty European travels, of course!

Ainsley Earhardt: “It’s actually the safest time to fly. Everyone I know that’s flying right now, terminals are pretty much dead.” (It is not the safest time to fly.) pic.twitter.com/a3BnajAbj5 — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) March 13, 2020

Earhardt continued with her out of touch and puzzling rant, singling out the struggles of not getting back to Manhattan. After all, bills are piling up, and she has stuff to do! She followed up by saying, “If you bought clothes before all of this happened, if you want to return it, are stores gonna waive that 30-day period where you get your money back if you need to return something?”

Ah yes, the 30 day return policy. God forbid a wealthy white woman can’t return her athleisure wear at Neiman Marcus without the poors coughing all over her. I mean, even for a Fox News anchor, this is wildly disconnected from reality. People quickly took to Twitter to lambast Earhardt for her ignorance and callous attitude in the face of the pandemic:

My friend died this morning. I’m sorry you cannot get your nails and hair done. https://t.co/BRTKAXE7H5 — Ken Sweet (@kensweet) March 26, 2020

Thinking that Fox & Friends hosts must have an inside competition to see who can say the most inane thing. @ainsleyearhardt seems to be winning of late. https://t.co/bvvOuQ4SN6 — Steven Pifer (@steven_pifer) March 26, 2020

Update: More than a thousand dead and millions more ordered to stay at home. But check out @ainsleyearhardt’s sweet mani! pic.twitter.com/wk02xoi6L2 — Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel) March 26, 2020

She’s worried she might not be able to return something she bought pre-pandemic. I don’t know who needs to hear this but… WUT? https://t.co/8ZacBcpMrf — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) March 26, 2020

Sending our condolences to Ainsley’s hair and nails during this troubling time.

