‘Fourth Wing’ book 4 release window, theories, and more

Rebecca Yarros’ Empyrean series became an overnight success when Fourth Wing was published in 2023. Onyx Storm, the third book in the series, was released Jan. 21, 2025 and despite mixed reviews, was just as bingeable as the first two books.

Recommended Videos

Like the first two books, Onyx Storm introduced new characters, expanded upon the worldbuilding Yarros had already established, and left readers desperately wanting more of their favorite dragons and dragon riders. Unfortunately, it looks like fans will have to wait.

When will Book 4 be released?

Yarros has yet to announce a date for the fourth book, but we’re willing to bet it won’t come out until late 2026 or 2027.

Fourth Wing hit shelves in April 2023 and Iron Flame was released in October that same year. Onyx Storm came out a little over a year later in January 2025. Don’t expect the fourth book to come out as quickly: Yarros, who has Ehlers-Danlos syndrome and POTS, has been clear she plans to take a break after publishing Onyx Storm. “I’ve been really clear that I’m going to rest now,” she told Elle. “I drove my body to a place that was untenable … and it shouldn’t have happened. I shouldn’t have allowed it to happen.”

Still, she says there’s no chance the upcoming show will outpace the books. (Have we recovered yet, Game of Thrones fans?) “I think people are scared that I’m gonna go lay on a beach for a year or something,” she mentioned in an interview with Variety. “When really what I want to do is get to an eight-hour work day, five days a week.” However, Yarros still plans to release a contemporary novel before book four, as she has between all Fourth Wing books.

What will book four be about? Theories and clues

Book four will undoubtedly answer some of the questions we have after Onyx Storm‘s ending. What happened during those 12 hours Violet asked Imogen to erase from her memory? What was Violet and Xaden’s marriage ceremony (!!!) like? Who else turned venin? Why is Tairn resting?

We aren’t sure who Xaden’s new venin “brother” is, but we have ideas. Yarros hinted at their identity during a Denver event, telling readers to “pay attention to who’s missing at the end,” and to “someone who feels like whatever they have given is not enough, which is always the case when you turn venin.” Those clues have helped readers theorize Bondhi, Aaric, Dain, or even Brennan could have turned venin. I’m team “Brennan’s a venin” personally—it even rhymes!

Another theory is that Violet finished committing herself to Dunne during those 12 hours. It’s clear Dunne is going to play an important role going forward. Violet was given a weapon from a high priestess of Dunne, and a priestess even performed Violet and Xaden’s marriage ceremony. Brennan’s eyes “bulged” when he saw Violet, perhaps because her hair is fully silver now that she’s committed herself?

Theorizing is fun but the only thing we know for sure is that it’s going to be a long wait for the next book.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy