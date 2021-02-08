A Four Seasons Total Landscaping Documentary Is Happening Because of Course It Is

Sometimes you need to have hindsight to look back at an event and know that this, this was the moment that history was made or an empire fell or a career ended. But sometimes you know when you see it. That’s what happened on November 7th, when Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 presidential election and Rudy Giuliani took the podium in the parking lot of a Philidelphia landscaping company that seemed to have been mixed up with the Four Seasons hotel.

We saw history happen between a crematorium and a sex shop, and so we honestly shouldn’t be surprised that the Four Seasons Total Landscaping debacle will be the subject of an upcoming documentary titled, fittingly, Four Seasons Total Documentary. Is the announcement of this documentary coming right on the heels of Four Season being featured in a Super Bowl ad for Fiverr a coincidence? Well, weirder things have happened (like … the whole Four Seasons debacle).

While the Four Season saga has been covered in print I think a documentary could be interesting because we still don’t know what the heck happened that day and how we came to see Donald Trump’s political life end in a parking lot papered with campaign signs. This has the potential to be the next Fyre Festival documentary … or maybe that other Fyre Festival documentary.

The folks behind the doc include director Christopher Stoudt who the materials and press so far for the doc tout as “Emmy-nominated” without saying that it was a local Los Angeles Emmy for an episode of the larger Lost LA series, but still, good job! Also attached are producers Glen Zipper and Sean Stuart. According to Deadline, Four Seasons Total Landscaping’s owner Marie Siravo (seen in the commercial above) and Director of Sales Sean Middleton have already been interviewed.

Will you watch Four Seasons Total Documentary? And more importantly, will they hold the premiere in the infamous Four Seasons parking lot? I hear that’s how you really reach America.

(Via: The AV Club, Image: BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP via Getty Images)

