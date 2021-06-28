Based on the iconic series by Isaac Asimov, Foundation is heading to Apple TV+ and shares a world far different from our own. The five original short stories were published in 1950 as an introduction to the series and then four other stories after, including Foundation. And this world that Asimov is responsible for is one that many fans still love to explore. Getting to see it brought to life on Apple TV+ and with a cast this stacked? It’s amazing.

Starring Lee Pace, Jared Harris, Terrence Mann, Lou Llobell, Leah Harvey, and more, the official second teaser for the show gives us more of that world, and also … I’m just really interested in Lee Pace in space.

Foundation is still held in high regard by many sci-fi fans, despite the famed author’s history of being a “dirty old man” at best. Published from 1942-1993, it has a wide-ranging fanbase, and this show is the first glimpse into this world in live action. If I wasn’t already interested, the show having Lee Pace as Brother Day definitely has roped me in.

Pace became a fan favorite for so many (myself included) during his run as Ned the Piemaker on Pushing Daisies and has continued to make a name for himself in the fantasy world with roles like Thranduil in The Hobbit series, Ronan the Accuser in the Guardians of the Galaxy, and Garrett in the Twilight saga.

I’m excited about the show because it hits that sweet spot of being an entirely science fiction-based series. We live in a world where people tend to mistake sci-fi and fantasy. (The easiest explanation is that Star Wars is a fantasy series set in space, while Star Trek is a science fiction series.) And with our love of all things space continuing to grow, who better to usher in that love and appreciation than the world that Isaac Asimov built? And again, if you want to give me Lee Pace in space, I’m instantly on board with whatever story you’re telling me.

Foundation is heading to Apple TV+ this September and I’m excited to explore this science fiction legend in the live-action world. And who doesn’t want to see this cast?! It looks absolutely incredible.

(image: Apple TV+)

