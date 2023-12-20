‘For All Mankind’ Actors Give Us a Hint of What’s Coming Next in Season 4

For All Mankind season 4 is currently streaming on Apple TV+, and things have gotten heavy in the space race. We sat down with Cynthy Wu and Coral Peña, who play scientist Kelly Baldwin and engineer Aleida Rosales, and they shared a few tidbits about Kelly and Aleida’s partnership in season 4.

In For All Mankind season 4, the Mars colony is up and running, and a mineral-rich asteroid has been discovered. In the midst of the tumult, Kelly and Aleida team up to try to get funding for Kelly’s search for life on the red planet.

“When I read the script, I was so happy,” Peña says. “I love Cynthy so much. We came into the show together, and I think that really bonded us.”

“When we read the script, we were texting each other,” Wu adds. “We were so excited—’yes, our characters finally get to meet!’ We hang out in real life, and it was fun to finally get to be on set together.”

In season 4, Kelly and Aleida’s partnership forms after they drown their sorrows together at a bar, and Wu and Peña prepared for that scene by tying one on in real life.

“In preparation for the drunk scene, we got drunk together,” Peña laughs. “We did a wine tasting, and I got probably the most drunk I’ve gotten since college. I said, ‘oh, I can never do this again in my life, but I’ll do it for Cynthy.’ We did some research.”

“It was the best time of my life,” Wu adds. “We had a ball, drinking delicious wine.”

Of course, season 4 hasn’t concluded yet, with several episodes to go. So what can we expect from Kelly and Aleida before the season ends?

“There is a moment in a car in episode 10 that I’m very excited to share,” Peña says. Look out for Aleida in a car!”

As for Kelly, “There’s a scene [in which she] has a very good conversation with Ed (Joel Kinnaman),” Wu says.

Check out the full interview below!

(featured image: Apple TV+)

