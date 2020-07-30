Florida Congressional Candidate Calls Dragon Ball Z Anime Porn—Oh Man Does He Have a Lot to Learn

Florida 18th district congressional candidate KW Miller has made a Yamcha of himself by not only discussing anime porn, but labeling the popular show Dragon Ball Z as one of the “top issues” concerning the “internet matrix.”

“They are now introducing a great deal of anime porn into the internet matrix,” the “independent congressional candidate” said in his Tweet. “Dragon Ball Z is one of the top issues here. They are sexualizing cartoon characters to push a depraved agenda on our kids. What’s next? Where will it end?”

They are now introducing a great deal of anime porn into the internet matrix. Dragon Ball Z is one of the top issues here. They are sexualizing cartoon characters to push a depraved agenda on our kids. What’s next? Where will it end? — KW Miller For Congress (FL-18) (@KwCongressional) July 29, 2020

Now, while I do plan on mocking Miller more for deciding to make a series that is thirty-six years old one of the “top issues” when it comes to the sexualizing of cartoon characters, it deserves to be stated that Miller’s Twitter account is filled with sexism, anti-Semitic dog whistles, and a bunch of other dangerous right-wing talking points. Laughing at him his fine, but the reason what he says should be alarming is that he is running for a position in Congress.

Oz Vazquez and Pam Keith are both running on the Democratic ticket (the incumbent, Brian Mast, is a Trump Republican).

Okay, time for the jeering.

First of all, sir, we call it hentai. Secondly … now? What’s next? Have you heard of a show called Naruto? Or to make it more current, have you checked the My Hero Academia shipping tags? If Dragon Ball Z and its abundance of man titty and well-sculpted butts constitute a “depraved agenda,” I wouldn’t recommend checking out Bakushima fic.

I would honestly say his argument would hold more water if he called out the original Dragon Ball specifically, because that show did like to put a young Bulma in some compromising positions. Dragon Ball Z has given us some hotties, not gonna lie, but pornographic? I mean, it depends how long Trunks’ hair is, but that’s a matter of taste, not kinkiness.

Now if he’s referring to some of the unofficial porn parodies of Dragon Ball … that is just animated fan art, and that belongs to the people.

As someone who remembers finding out what La Blue Girl was because of accidentally downloading it on Limewire (R.I.P.), I find Miller’s comments too little too late. Society has already given us Jessica Rabbit, Holli Would, Power Girl, Stripperella, and Lara Croft. Cartoons have been sexy for a long time. This is their world; anime is just a part of it.

It will never end.

On a scale of Piccolo to Future Trunks, which Dragon Ball franchise character would make the best porn star?

(via CBR, image: Funimation)

