What IS This Floor Is Lava Show?

By Rachel LeishmanJun 25th, 2020, 4:53 pm

Netflix's new show the Floor is Lava

When we were kids (and bored out of our minds), we used to pretend that if you touched the floor, you would die. I don’t know why. I guess kids are morbid, but it’s a game we all clung to because we could hurt our friends, pretend we were adventurers, and if someone fell, things could get dramatic and fun. So why not make that into a game show for adults?

That’s what Netflix decided to do. Floor Is Lava puts adults in a giant room and gives them obstacles so they can just try to make their way to the exit for $10,000 dollars. If the stakes were that high when we were kids, I probably would have made sure I was the last one standing a lot more frequently.

Teams of three go into themed rooms, and if you fall, you basically descend into the lava, and we, as the audience, do not see you come up for air. I’m not even kidding. Not one person has come back up. They’re filmed talking as groups, but … who is to say whether or not they actually make it out. So, in my mind, you’re all dead. (I’m sure they’re fine … probably … maybe.)

Using upper body strength, balance, agility, and more, the players must make it through the exit, which, in a lot of ways, is almost impossible but incredibly fun to watch! Twitter has taken a liking to the show and has decided to watch it and complain about the game being turned into a competition show—not like we’re not watching, though!

To be honest, I’m kind of obsessed?

