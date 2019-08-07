Things We Saw Today: Fleabag Is Coming Back to Us in Book Form!

Fleabag took over our hearts, made us fall in love, ripped out said hearts, and then said, “And no season 3 for you. Bye!” So, we’re all still a bit sad. Now, we get more content and more tears for us all! Fleabag: Scriptures is the complete collection of the scripts from the series, as well as behind-the-scenes information and passages written by Phoebe Waller-Bridge. So, you know, just a collection of our tears.

Many of us have already rewatched Fleabag over and over again, but now, at least, we can relive the pain and heartache through reading all about it and getting more out of our favorite series. Will we ever end up with a season 3? Probably not, but once we get our hands on it on November 5, this will be a fun filler until we’ve worn out our copies and then start begging Phoebe Waller-Bridge to come back again.

(via Huffington Post, image: Amazon Prime Video)

Here are some other stories we saw today:

Buckle in, witches and warlocks! The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is heading to Hell in season 3. (via IGN)

An official Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge cookbook? Yes, please! (via Geeks Are Sexy)

How to tell if a modern STAR TREK movie will be good: If Chris Pine’s hair is parted to the left: The movie will be bad.

If Chris Pine’s hair is parted to the right: The movie will be good. Henceforth, this shall be known as the Prime Hair Directive. pic.twitter.com/rfvVMErEtt — Matt Singer (@mattsinger) August 3, 2019

Atlanta is coming back for season 4. (via Slashfilm)

Kotaku has a retrospective one year after their investigation into sexism at Riot Games. (via Kotaku)

Anything else we missed out there, Mary Suevians? Let us know in the comments below!

