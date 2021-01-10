comScore First Reactions To WandaVision Promise a Strange Trippy Ride | The Mary Sue

First Reactions To WandaVision Promise a Strange, Trippy Ride

Critics are calling the series "unlike anything" Marvel has previously done.

By Chelsea SteinerJan 10th, 2021, 4:58 pm

WandaVision

If you’re looking for some escapist entertainment (and honestly, aren’t we all?), then hold onto your butts. Marvel’s WandaVision hits Disney+ this Friday, January 15. As the first Marvel series for Disney’s streaming channel, expectations are high. And thanks to the mind-bending visuals and compelling trailers, WandaVision looks like something entirely new and different from the company.

Critics who previewed the series took to social media this weekend to share their thoughts on series, which sees Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany reprising their MCU roles as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch and Vision, respectively. Frankly, I always felt indifferent to the Wanda/Vision relationship and subplot, as those characters were given short shrift by the MCU. It didn’t help that they made their big screen debut in Avengers: Age of Ultron, a film largely considered to be the worst of all the Avengers offerings.

But despite the film’s shortcomings, Bettany and Olsen are compelling actors and their characters have a large fanbase in the comics. So it makes sense that a series would allow the MCU to explore the couple on a deeper level. it would also give more focus to Wanda, who is easily the strongest Avenger of the group.

The first reactions from critics on Twitter have us all the more excited for Friday:

Expectations are high for WandaVision, as the series will be setting the bar for future Disney+ offerings like Loki and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. WandaVision will also be following in the footsteps of The Mandalorian, as an original Disney+ offering based on pre-existing property. WandaVision will also be kicking off Phase 4 of the MCU and setting the tone for the films and series to come. The bar is high, to say the least.

WandaVision premieres on Disney+ on January 15.

