First Reactions To WandaVision Promise a Strange, Trippy Ride

If you’re looking for some escapist entertainment (and honestly, aren’t we all?), then hold onto your butts. Marvel’s WandaVision hits Disney+ this Friday, January 15. As the first Marvel series for Disney’s streaming channel, expectations are high. And thanks to the mind-bending visuals and compelling trailers, WandaVision looks like something entirely new and different from the company.

Critics who previewed the series took to social media this weekend to share their thoughts on series, which sees Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany reprising their MCU roles as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch and Vision, respectively. Frankly, I always felt indifferent to the Wanda/Vision relationship and subplot, as those characters were given short shrift by the MCU. It didn’t help that they made their big screen debut in Avengers: Age of Ultron, a film largely considered to be the worst of all the Avengers offerings.

But despite the film’s shortcomings, Bettany and Olsen are compelling actors and their characters have a large fanbase in the comics. So it makes sense that a series would allow the MCU to explore the couple on a deeper level. it would also give more focus to Wanda, who is easily the strongest Avenger of the group.

The first reactions from critics on Twitter have us all the more excited for Friday:

WANDAVISION is a tantalizing experiment with shades of Lynch that is almost irritatingly dedicated to slowly playing out its mystery. (I wanted more!) But one surprise: It's funny! The jokes feel at home in the I LOVE LUCY/BEWITCHED-homaging world, Paul Bettany is a comedy star pic.twitter.com/ulKuupVgmH — Hoai-Tran Bui (@htranbui) January 9, 2021

Though, I do wonder what people will make of this who don’t have a working knowledge of, say, Bewitched. Like, the b-plot of one episode is “Vision accidentally swallows gum.” — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) January 9, 2021

I love Wanda's story from the comics, and I'm really happy to see this series take inspiration from some of those iconic Vision and Scarlet Witch story lines and moments. Plus, the cast is having so much fun in the first three episodes, it was a blast to watch! pic.twitter.com/0nrCnIp1Iw — Hector Navarro (@Hectorisfunny) January 9, 2021

#WandaVision was like “hey we’re going to change almost everything about you episode to episode” and she was like “ok mind if I absolutely nail this?” pic.twitter.com/oSetXtS1ix — Ash Crossan (@AshCrossan) January 9, 2021

It’s a wonderfully intimate return to the MCU, engaging with the TV medium with gusto and affection. Oh, and Kathryn Hahn is and always has been a treasure. pic.twitter.com/HBmGhk0YWS — Alex Biese (@ABieseAPP) January 9, 2021

There’s a lot to like in #WandaVision, especially Olsen and Bettany’s performances, but what I appreciated the most is the chance to experience a relationship that was mostly developed off-screen between MCU films. Starts streaming on January 15! pic.twitter.com/PX965i6BO2 — Wenlei Ma (@WenleiMa) January 9, 2021

Fans wanting BIG action scenes may need to adjust their expectations, at least early on, but the beauty of this format is it allows room to hang out w/ characters & revel in the weirdness on display without a story that’s relying too heavily on rushing to its next major battle. pic.twitter.com/N451h2KcwO — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) January 9, 2021

Expectations are high for WandaVision, as the series will be setting the bar for future Disney+ offerings like Loki and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. WandaVision will also be following in the footsteps of The Mandalorian, as an original Disney+ offering based on pre-existing property. WandaVision will also be kicking off Phase 4 of the MCU and setting the tone for the films and series to come. The bar is high, to say the least.

WandaVision premieres on Disney+ on January 15.

