comScore First Reactions to 'Eternals' Praise Chloé Zhao's Vision
First Reactions to Marvel’s Eternals Praise Director Chloé Zhao’s Vision

The film has been mostly met with raves on social media.

By Chelsea SteinerOct 19th, 2021, 12:46 pm
 

the eternals are coming and they are hot

After a long pandemic delay, Marvel’s highly anticipated Eternals is finally coming to theaters. The film boasts an all-star cast with Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Brian Tyree Henry, and Kumail Nanjiani (among many others) as immortal warriors sent to Earth to defend the planet against the Deviants. The film was directed by Oscar-winner Chloé Zhao (Nomadland), and from the trailers alone the film looks and feels like no other Marvel movie before it.

Eternals premiered last night in Los Angeles, and while reviews are still embargoed, social media reactions swiftly hit the internet. The buzz is mostly strong, with audiences praising Zhao’s stunning cinematography and unique vision. Here’s what they had to say about Marvel’s 26th film:

Eternals arrives in theaters November 5th, with a 45-day theatrical release window before hitting Disney+.

