First Reactions to Marvel’s Eternals Praise Director Chloé Zhao’s Vision

After a long pandemic delay, Marvel’s highly anticipated Eternals is finally coming to theaters. The film boasts an all-star cast with Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Brian Tyree Henry, and Kumail Nanjiani (among many others) as immortal warriors sent to Earth to defend the planet against the Deviants. The film was directed by Oscar-winner Chloé Zhao (Nomadland), and from the trailers alone the film looks and feels like no other Marvel movie before it.

Eternals premiered last night in Los Angeles, and while reviews are still embargoed, social media reactions swiftly hit the internet. The buzz is mostly strong, with audiences praising Zhao’s stunning cinematography and unique vision. Here’s what they had to say about Marvel’s 26th film:

#Eternals is amazing! Chloé Zhao & company turn in an evocative, emotional, extraordinarily epic superhero film. The ensemble have great chemistry & all get big Movie Moments to showcase their prowess. The naturalism of Ben Davis’ cinematography spotlights characters’ humanity. pic.twitter.com/MjZ2VheJ56 — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) October 19, 2021

Holy crap – Eternals is a freaking MASTERPIECE!!! Packed with adrenaline right from the start, but also filled with lots of heart & humor! So many MCU firsts!! Your mind will be BLOWN! Nods to comics but a totally unique story. Those end credits are GAME CHANGERS!! #Eternals pic.twitter.com/jKiMJukn4S — Tessa Smith – Mama’s Geeky (@MamasGeeky) October 19, 2021

#Eternals is a whole lot of movie. It’s shot with a massive scope, looking visually different (and more intimate) than anything else Marvel. It has laughs, great surprises, and heart to go with the gigantic, crowded story it unpacks. Chloé Zhao has a really unique visual stamp. pic.twitter.com/hSMtwRlabv — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) October 19, 2021

This one was next level. Never saw brisk storytelling AND epic scope paired up like that. Did NOT go where I thought it would go. Chloé Zhao rules. #Eternals https://t.co/Dd5awIDjNF — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) October 19, 2021

Marvel’s #Eternals is spectacularly weird & rich w/ a new MCU mythology that makes it feel separate from everything else. It’s honestly refreshing. There’s a bittersweetness to the film that you feel in its sunset shots – a definite Chloé Zhao touch. It is soulful & thoughtful pic.twitter.com/pIAFAyhJ4D — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) October 19, 2021

I fell in love with #Eternals tonight. It’s a beautiful translation of the original Jack Kirby comic concepts and it lets us sit with characters and their emotions maybe more than any other MCU film. It’s truly epic. It’s really gorgeous. Its trailers haven’t done it justice. pic.twitter.com/OpyXaBM6sa — Hector Navarro (@Hectorisfunny) October 19, 2021

Had the honor of watching #Eternals today. Marvel was never as thrilling and fun and deep as this film, that has one of the action scenes of the entire franchise. Angelina Jolie might be the MVP. Her performance would give her an Oscar, if the Academy was less conservative.👇 pic.twitter.com/JMUYztquIr — Gabriel Carvalho (@gabirucarvalho) October 19, 2021

FIRST THOUGHTS ON #Eternals this movie is a beautiful story on the complexity, vulnerability, and strength of humankind and morality pic.twitter.com/9xOgEU1jug — 《🍂BOO!sephine👻》 (@josephinespeaks) October 19, 2021

#Eternals , wow! A lot to unpack. If Marvel movies are a Venn diagram — variations within that overlap — this movie is off the charts. Hands down the most different of any of their films. — Aaron Couch (@AaronCouch) October 19, 2021

#Eternals is surprising, epic, beautiful yet dense. It takes some big swings, sometimes feels like a DC film (not a criticism), other times feels like no other superhero movie ever. I wish I had a glowing quick reaction to offer you but I’m left with more complex thoughts. — Peter Sciretta (@PeterSciretta) October 19, 2021

Eternals arrives in theaters November 5th, with a 45-day theatrical release window before hitting Disney+.

