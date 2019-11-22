First Look at Nightwing Costume Set to Debut in Titans Season Two Finale

Despite the show dragging along and the weird backstory they have decided to give the Nightwing symbol in “Fallen,” we will indeed be getting Dick Grayson in the Nightwing suit in the season finale of Titans. During a special press event for the series, executive producer/showrunner Greg Walker and specialty costume designer Laura Jean Shannon were on hand to unveil the suit.

Per DC Universe’s press release,

The Nightwing suit, designed by Shannon with the support of her team and built by Creative Character Engineering, will make its debut during the season two finale episode of Titans and marks the first-ever live-action portrayal of the Nightwing character. Supersuit costumes for season two characters Jason Todd Robin, Wonder Girl, Aqualad, Hawk, Dove, Ravager and Deathstroke were also on display at the event. All suits were designed by Shannon with the support of her team and built by Creative Character Engineering.

I’m interested in two things when it comes to the Nightwing costume: to see how it looks in motion and, of course, to see how it looks … butt-wise. Nightwing’s butt is canonically important to his character; that’s just the damn law of the comic land.

I also liked getting to get a look at these costumes; I don’t think they’re all great, but I appreciate the commitment to allowing them to look like comic book costumes. We usually see them in the dark or under that awful blue filter, so seeing that the colors are present and accounted for in Shannon’s actual designs is a relief. It does also make me wish that they would design proper costumes for Kory, Gar, and Raven. I think getting them out of civilian clothes and into some badass garb would be a reminder to everyone that they are also key to the plot and not just pawns to be shuffled around.

As this season of Titans comes to a close, I feel like my initial feeling that the show is overstuffed still stands. I enjoy the show, and I love the casting for a lot of the characters, but there is just a lot of stuff going on that just doesn’t work. With the twist in the most recent episode (and I’ll get to that Monday, to give y’all time to catch up), I feel like the show really wants to take advantage of the Teen Titans mythos, but it has not taken the time to develop those stories.

I think that these new streaming platforms, in allowing for all these new shows to be thrown at us, also need to just give writers a promise of a minimum of two seasons, at first, to allow them to take the time to build a connected storyline, because trying to cover the entire Judas Contract in on season can’t work unless you have everything that has come before it, and Titans just has not earned that kind of story.

