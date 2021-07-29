We’re Here for Kate Bishop in First Official Look at the Disney+ Hawkeye Series

Hawkeye really knows how to get us excited about a show that no one initially wanted, and that’s by giving us all the Kate Bishop content. (Yes, Jeremy Renner is there, and he’s still Clint Barton who went on a serial killer summer vacation in Avengers: Endgame, but we’re talking about Kate Bishop.) Now though, we have our first look at Kate, and we have a release date for the show!

Coming to Disney+ on November 24, it is the only other live-action Marvel show with a release date currently. (Ms. Marvel is also supposedly coming out in 2021.)

#Hawkeye never misses 🏹 so don’t miss @JeremyRenner and @HaileeSteinfeld in this @EW exclusive first-look of Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye. The Original Series starts streaming Wednesday, November 24 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/8DnB18oSIk — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 29, 2021

And while so many of us are tired of Hawkeye, the man with his arrows, the show promises a lot with Kate Bishop. First premiering in the 2000s, she’s a character that is now synonymous with the title of Hawkeye and one that fans wanted to see make her MCU debut. Now that Hawkeye is giving us that, it’s going to be interesting to see how the mantle gets passed down from Clint to Kate.

Renner spoke with Entertainment Weekly about the show and, more importantly, about Kate Bishop:

[Kate is] a 22-year-old kid and she’s a big Hawkeye fan. She has a wonderfully annoying and equally charming manner about her, because she’s such a fangirl of Hawkeye. The relationship grows from that, but the biggest problem for Clint is Kate Bishop and the onslaught of problems that she brings into his life.

He went on to share some tips that he gave to actress Hailee Steinfeld about bring in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and playing a superhero:

That was always my role. Outside of acting in the thing, I was protecting her and giving her the CliffsNotes on how it goes with this kind of filmmaking: Green screen, superhero life, all that stuff. I just wanted to protect her, because there’s a lot of physical stuff. She’s a wonderful actress, a wonderful human, and I can’t wait to see all the cool stuff that she’s able to do.

The series is also going to continue the Yelena Belova storyline after the end credit scene in Black Widow. It’s also been rumored that Vincent D’Onofrio could be returning as Wilson Fisk (or Kingpin) for the show, as well. And so I have absolutely no idea what Hawkeye has in store for me, but it keeps giving me things I want in this world, so I’m here for the ride.

Hawkeye is coming to Disney+ on November 24, and Kate Bishop is going to take on the mantle of Hawkeye as she should. She’s great, she’s fierce, and she has a puppy named Lucky the Pizza Dog so what’s not to love?

