This Sunday, June 6, will see the return of DC Super Hero Girls on Cartoon Network, an absolutely charming series that centers on six of DC’s greatest heroines as they navigate crimefighting with the most trying time period of their young lives.

High school.

Produced by Warner Bros. Animation and based on characters from DC, DC Super Hero Girls stars Wonder Woman, Batgirl, Supergirl, Bumblebee, Green Lantern Jessica Cruz and Zatanna as not-so-typical teenagers who have much more to deal with than just protecting the citizens of Metropolis from some of the most sinister school-aged Super-Villains of the DC Universe. After all, being teens is tough enough, what with school, friends, family and the chaos that comes with managing a social life. But add superpowers and a secret identity to the mix, and things can get a lot more complicated.

Our six leading ladies include Diana Prince (Wonder Woman), Barbara “Babs” Gordon (Batgirl), Kara Danvers (Supergirl), Zee Zatara (Zatanna), Jessica Cruz (Green Lantern), and Karen Beecher (Bumblebee) who come together to form the aptly named Super Hero Girls. If you’re like me, you remember creator Lauren Faust’s five-episode Super Best Friends Forever series and, when that was over, said, “Aw man I could sure use some more of that.”

DC Super Hero Girls is, well, that.

With a great combination of fun animation, entertaining comedy bits, and a whole lot of heart, I’m so happy to see this getting another season. To celebrate, we’ve got an exclusive clip from the upcoming premiere where Batgirl gets the chance to fulfill her greatest dream by becoming a sidekick to The Batman! But, as they say, the cape is always greener in the other cave.

Check out this clip from the upcoming episode #AmBatgirl!

Batman, communicating in a series of grunts (as one does when dealing with arguing children, I think?) clearly wants the two to work together. As we can see, that’s gonna take a bit of effort, especially since Robin is injured after a turbulent evening of trying to prove that he’s the best sidekick. I suppose that’s the sacrifice one makes when bravely stopping someone from bringing outside food into a restaurant.

Yo, why you gotta be a snitch, Robin?

Real talk, though, I am kinda suspicious about babies. My guess is that kid had to be taken down for crying in a movie theater, or worse, on an airplane.

The real question—which Batgirl does ask—is what the heck did that fish even do?!

Below is a list of some other upcoming episodes along with their release dates.

Sunday, June 13

“#DoubleDanvers” – When Kara realizes that she needs to be in two places on the same night, a dinner with an important investor in her parents’ startup and a concert for her favorite band, the Malevolent Maniaxe at the Lazarus Pit, she calls for reinforcements in the form of Bizarro Kara!

“#AccordingToGarth” – Garth meets a friend who shares his obsession with a particular fandom. But when that friend takes his obsession too far, Garth must learn the difference between being a fan and being a fanatic, or risk driving his friends away.

Sunday, June 27

“# SuperWonderBatBeeZeeLanterMobi le”– The Super Hero Girls decide to go in together to buy their first car, but quickly learn that splitting an automobile six ways may prove to be their deadliest foe yet!

“#SirensConch” – Diana is asked to sing in a talent show, but when she uses a magical artifact to hide how bad she is at singing, she unleashes mayhem onto Metropolis.

—

The second season of DC Super Hero Girls will air on Cartoon Network beginning this Sunday. Perhaps we’ll find out the secret behind the fish, or maybe Robin will stop that guy you come across during your commute to work, you know the one, that dude who doesn’t use his blinker when he switches lanes, cutting you off with reckless abandon? While Batgirl deactivates the bomb that’s been set to go off and destroy the entire city?

God speed, Babs.

… You too, Robin.

(umages: Warner Bros. Animation)

