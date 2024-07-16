This Darkly Funny Australian Hidden Gem Was Just Renewed for Season 2

Considered a hidden gem by its fans, the unmatched satire and brilliant cast of the Australian dark comedy crime mystery series Deadloch are major factors behind its success.

The Prime Video show has been renewed for season 2, following Amazon’s assessment that the series has been “a bonafide breakout hit,” validated by the quirky TV show’s presence in the Top 10 lists of more than 165 countries.

Created by Kate McCartney and Kate McLennan—a.k.a. The Kates—the odd couple/buddy cop comedy is a co-production between Amazon MGM Studios, Prime Video, Guesswork Television, and OK Great Productions. Screen Territory and Screen Queensland have supported the project.

Production on season 2 will begin later this year, with the show confirmed to have six episodes in its sophomore season. The Kates return as the co-creators, who are also executive producers with Guesswork’s Kevin Whyte and Tanya Phegan. Beck Cole and Gracie Otto have been roped in for direction duties, with Andy Walker attached as the producer.

Lead actors Kate Box and Madeleine Sami return as Senior Sergeant Dulcie Collins and Detective Eddie Redcliffe, respectively. Joining them are Nina Oyama as Abby Matsuda and Alicia Gardiner, who plays Box’s character’s possessive wife, Cath York.

Season 2 will follow Collins and Redcliffe making the journey to the Top End in Australia’s Northern Territory after an initial inquiry into the death of the latter’s former partner, Bushy. The investigative duo is called into action from Darwin to Top End after two icons of the town are found dead, leading to “sweatier, stickier” scrutiny.

The release date for Deadloch season 2 hasn’t been divulged yet by the studio, but it won’t be surprising if it doesn’t land on the small screen before late 2025. Season 1 of Deadloch drew widespread critical acclaim and won five AACTA (Australian Academy of Cinema, Televison, and Arts) Awards, including triumphs for McCartney and McLennan for best screenplay in television and Box for best acting in a comedy.

