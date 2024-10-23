Surely, Donald Trump’s visit to a local McDonald’s in Pennsylvania wouldn’t cause any trouble. Former President Donald Trump served fries at a drive-through window in an attempt to mock Vice President Kamala Harris. What Trump didn’t know was that his stunt would backfire on him.

The McDonald’s branch located in Feasterville-Trevose was review bombed on Yelp. One comment wrote, “Fire that smelly old man cursing at the fryer! Employees seemed angry and confused, like he didn’t even really know where he was. I think I smelled sh*t. [The] fries were still pretty good.” Another angry “diner” expressed that the “senile old man” got bronzer on their fries. Another review left on Yelp “warned” potential customers. They alleged, “The franchisee is a known cult 45 member only to do a photo op with a convicted felon on the premises.”

Yelp Review:



Tried the McDonald's in Feasterville today.



Customer service was a joke. Senile old man got bronzer on my fries, didn't wear gloves. Repeated himself several times, something about Ronald McDonald in the showers at the golf club? Idk.



0 stars. Do not recommend. — Doc  (@DocAtCDI) October 21, 2024

Let’s just say that the fries received “mixed reviews,” but one thing’s for sure. Everybody wanted the icky old man out of the kitchen. That’s not shocking, since Trump looked like he’s never used a deep fryer a day in his life.

Trump supporters to the rescue?

There were a few who tried to rate the McDonald’s five stars in support of Trump, but this was the minority of comments. One gave five stars and said, “Best customer service ever at a McDonald’s. People seemed happy and having a great time. Hey Yelp, why are you letting one-sided idiot reviews stick around in this case?” Someone has to tell this person that they’re one of the very few people who appreciated this publicity stunt.

The McDonald’s Yelp page is currently under attack. When opened, Yelp notifies that the business “recently received increased public attention” and has disabled reviews for now. If you happened to stop by and received fries with bronzer from a suspicious orange man recently, you’ll just have to visit the page later to drop that one star review. Currently, the McDonald’s at Feasterville-Trevose sits at two out of five stars.

