‘Fire Country’ Maybe Set Us Up for a Spinoff and We Can’t Wait for Episode 7!

Every episode of CBS’s hit series Fire Country is thrilling, but one that leaves us wondering about a spinoff is extra exciting! That’s where episode 6 of season 2 left us, and now we want to know when we can expect episode 7. Look, we are very invested!

Last week, we met Sheriff Mickey Fox (Modena Baccarin), Sharon’s (Diane Farr) sister, and all signs pointed to her potentially taking over the show’s in-development spinoff series. Mickey and Sharon’s parents got married when the two girls were teenagers, and they still consider each other sisters even if they are technically ex-stepsisters.

On the flip of that, we are living in the aftermath of Cara’s (Sabrina Gadecki) death and how Jake (Jordan Calloway) is handling it. Jake isn’t handling it well, but we are only a month out from Cara’s death, and there is a lot to unpack.

With a lot of setup for Mickey and our beloved characters dealing with a lot of issues in their own lives, fans are probably itching for the next episode. So when can we watch it? As always, Fire Country has a Friday release! And this time, it’s back after a little break. The series didn’t air on April 19 because of a previously scheduled event, but that makes it that much sweeter to come back to this week, right?

Fire Country season 2, episode 7 is set to air on Friday, April 26 at 9PM ET! Luckily the show looks like it is going to continue to air weekly for the rest of the season, until the finale on May 17, so you won’t have to miss your faves too much the rest of season 2!

And, before you ask, the show did get renewed for a season 3 already, so we know the team will be back in action. For now, we’ll see you on Friday, April 26 at 9!

(featured image: CBS)

