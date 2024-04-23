The cast of Fire Country all standing outside
Category:
TV

‘Fire Country’ Maybe Set Us Up for a Spinoff and We Can’t Wait for Episode 7!

Image of Rachel Leishman
Rachel Leishman
|
Published: Apr 23, 2024 10:37 am

Every episode of CBS’s hit series Fire Country is thrilling, but one that leaves us wondering about a spinoff is extra exciting! That’s where episode 6 of season 2 left us, and now we want to know when we can expect episode 7. Look, we are very invested!

Recommended Videos

Last week, we met Sheriff Mickey Fox (Modena Baccarin), Sharon’s (Diane Farr) sister, and all signs pointed to her potentially taking over the show’s in-development spinoff series. Mickey and Sharon’s parents got married when the two girls were teenagers, and they still consider each other sisters even if they are technically ex-stepsisters. 

On the flip of that, we are living in the aftermath of Cara’s (Sabrina Gadecki) death and how Jake (Jordan Calloway) is handling it. Jake isn’t handling it well, but we are only a month out from Cara’s death, and there is a lot to unpack. 

With a lot of setup for Mickey and our beloved characters dealing with a lot of issues in their own lives, fans are probably itching for the next episode. So when can we watch it? As always, Fire Country has a Friday release! And this time, it’s back after a little break. The series didn’t air on April 19 because of a previously scheduled event, but that makes it that much sweeter to come back to this week, right? 

Fire Country season 2, episode 7 is set to air on Friday, April 26 at 9PM ET! Luckily the show looks like it is going to continue to air weekly for the rest of the season, until the finale on May 17, so you won’t have to miss your faves too much the rest of season 2! 

And, before you ask, the show did get renewed for a season 3 already, so we know the team will be back in action. For now, we’ll see you on Friday, April 26 at 9!

(featured image: CBS)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article You’ve Seen the End of ‘Fallout’ Season One … but What Does It All Mean?
Kyle MacLachlan as Hank in the Fallout TV show.
Category: TV
TV
You’ve Seen the End of ‘Fallout’ Season One … but What Does It All Mean?
Teresa Jusino Teresa Jusino Apr 23, 2024
Read Article Here’s Why Fans Think Bluey and Jean-Luc Get Married
Bluey, reading under a tree, smiles at a black labrador retriever named Jean-Luc.
Category: TV
TV
Here’s Why Fans Think Bluey and Jean-Luc Get Married
Julia Glassman Julia Glassman Apr 22, 2024
Read Article ‘Quiet on Set’ Creators Tease More: ‘Devoted To Telling This Story’
Title card for 'Quiet on Set,' a new docuseries from ID
Category: TV
TV
‘Quiet on Set’ Creators Tease More: ‘Devoted To Telling This Story’
Amanda Landwehr Amanda Landwehr Apr 22, 2024
Read Article Bluey: Surprise: Bluey And Mackenzie’s Kid Theories, Explained
Jack, Rusty, and Mackenzie stand in a rowboat in the middle of a field.
Category: TV
TV
Bluey: Surprise: Bluey And Mackenzie’s Kid Theories, Explained
Julia Glassman Julia Glassman Apr 22, 2024
Read Article ‘P-Valley’ Season 3 Release Window, Cast, Plot, and More
Main cast of P-Valley in a promotional photograph
Category: TV
TV
‘P-Valley’ Season 3 Release Window, Cast, Plot, and More
Evan Tiwari Evan Tiwari Apr 22, 2024
Related Content
Read Article You’ve Seen the End of ‘Fallout’ Season One … but What Does It All Mean?
Kyle MacLachlan as Hank in the Fallout TV show.
Category: TV
TV
You’ve Seen the End of ‘Fallout’ Season One … but What Does It All Mean?
Teresa Jusino Teresa Jusino Apr 23, 2024
Read Article Here’s Why Fans Think Bluey and Jean-Luc Get Married
Bluey, reading under a tree, smiles at a black labrador retriever named Jean-Luc.
Category: TV
TV
Here’s Why Fans Think Bluey and Jean-Luc Get Married
Julia Glassman Julia Glassman Apr 22, 2024
Read Article ‘Quiet on Set’ Creators Tease More: ‘Devoted To Telling This Story’
Title card for 'Quiet on Set,' a new docuseries from ID
Category: TV
TV
‘Quiet on Set’ Creators Tease More: ‘Devoted To Telling This Story’
Amanda Landwehr Amanda Landwehr Apr 22, 2024
Read Article Bluey: Surprise: Bluey And Mackenzie’s Kid Theories, Explained
Jack, Rusty, and Mackenzie stand in a rowboat in the middle of a field.
Category: TV
TV
Bluey: Surprise: Bluey And Mackenzie’s Kid Theories, Explained
Julia Glassman Julia Glassman Apr 22, 2024
Read Article ‘P-Valley’ Season 3 Release Window, Cast, Plot, and More
Main cast of P-Valley in a promotional photograph
Category: TV
TV
‘P-Valley’ Season 3 Release Window, Cast, Plot, and More
Evan Tiwari Evan Tiwari Apr 22, 2024
Author
Rachel Leishman
Rachel Leishman (She/Her) is an Assistant Editor at the Mary Sue. She's been a writer professionally since 2016 but was always obsessed with movies and television and writing about them growing up. A lover of Spider-Man and Wanda Maximoff's biggest defender, she has interests in all things nerdy and a cat named Benjamin Wyatt the cat. If you want to talk classic rock music or all things Harrison Ford, she's your girl but her interests span far and wide. Yes, she knows she looks like Florence Pugh. She has multiple podcasts, normally has opinions on any bit of pop culture, and can tell you can actors entire filmography off the top of her head. Her work at the Mary Sue often includes Star Wars, Marvel, DC, movie reviews, and interviews.