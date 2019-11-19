comScore

Internet Loses Its Mind Over Pic of Space Boyfriends Finn and Poe With Rose Tico

Ft. their fun lady friends!

By Rachel LeishmanNov 19th, 2019, 3:15 pm

Poe Dameron and Finn stand together in the dark in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker trailer.

Entertainment Weekly released new pictures from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and while they’re all fun, I lost my mind over Finn and Poe Dameron posing like some space version of Google Earth was taking pictures of them. I am the kind of person who will stop in the street and yell “FINNPOE RIGHTS” and that’s, essentially, what I did when I saw this picture.

Luckily, I’m not alone. An image that will bring tears to your eyes, the still also features Rose Tico and a collection of badass women who are part of the resistance with Finn and Poe. For the first time in Star Wars history, it is an image filled with just people of color. (No white brunette in sight!) And yes, Finn and Poe posing together has been the source of our screams online, but when you stop and look at the picture as a whole, it shows a step in the right direction for Lucasfilm, Disney, and the Star Wars franchise as a whole.

After our tears subsided and our joy over seeing Rose Tico again had been fulfilled, we all started yelling again about Finn and Poe Dameron taking on their power stance as the space boyfriends ready to take on the First Order in The Rise of Skywalker.

I know this isn’t about the new picture, but this is all I want out of The Rise of Skywalker now.

What’s annoying about this beautiful image of powerful ladies supporting the space boyfriends is that all the “hot takes” from morons on Twitter are about how they don’t like Rose Tico. I’m sorry your soul is black and you’re dead inside, but Rose Tico being in this image is beautiful and exciting because she’s a fantastic character. Go watch Empire Strikes Back and pretend like it isn’t the same plot as The Last Jedi.

Despite the idiots on the internet, the response to this picture has been overwhelmingly positive, and even if it’s just these two men being friends, it gave us hope. Look, I know that they’re basically giving Finn like three new girlfriends, but that’s kind of silly when Poe Dameron is right there.

obi-wan doesn't give a fuck

Anyway, Star Wars said “FinnPoe rights,” and we all heard the call. Can’t wait for The Rise of Skywalker now.

(image: Lucasfilm)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

 —The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com

Filed Under:

Follow The Mary Sue:

Rachel Leishman - Associate Editor

Rachel is an I, Tonya stan who used to have a poster of Frank Sinatra on her wall as a kid. She loves superheroes, weird musicals, and wants Robert Downey Jr. to release a new album. She is Leslie Knope and she's okay with that. At least she gets to live in New York City though!