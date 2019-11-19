Internet Loses Its Mind Over Pic of Space Boyfriends Finn and Poe With Rose Tico

Entertainment Weekly released new pictures from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and while they’re all fun, I lost my mind over Finn and Poe Dameron posing like some space version of Google Earth was taking pictures of them. I am the kind of person who will stop in the street and yell “FINNPOE RIGHTS” and that’s, essentially, what I did when I saw this picture.

Luckily, I’m not alone. An image that will bring tears to your eyes, the still also features Rose Tico and a collection of badass women who are part of the resistance with Finn and Poe. For the first time in Star Wars history, it is an image filled with just people of color. (No white brunette in sight!) And yes, Finn and Poe posing together has been the source of our screams online, but when you stop and look at the picture as a whole, it shows a step in the right direction for Lucasfilm, Disney, and the Star Wars franchise as a whole.

After our tears subsided and our joy over seeing Rose Tico again had been fulfilled, we all started yelling again about Finn and Poe Dameron taking on their power stance as the space boyfriends ready to take on the First Order in The Rise of Skywalker.

please respect my privacy at this time pic.twitter.com/Rr5BiW2399 — rachel zegler (@rachelzegler) November 19, 2019

Interesting choice for Poe and Finn to go for a more casual atmosphere for their wedding reception but I support them. pic.twitter.com/LPwBYEn7mI — Jack Sibley (@TotalElipse) November 19, 2019

Finn: “Are you… posing? I don’t have a photographer with me.” Poe: “Google Earth. Always takin’ pics.” https://t.co/9JjOONxcyk pic.twitter.com/UpaE3icYw7 — Devan Coggan (@devancoggan) November 19, 2019

We’re all going to pretend that Poe is kicking off a big dance scene in that shot. Got it? Cool. — Will ‘MisterWoodhouse’ Kavanagh (@mistahwoodhouse) November 19, 2019

goooooooooood morning good ᴹᴼᴿᴺᴵᴺᴳ pic.twitter.com/qZlA6gtMn2 — Leah Marilla Thomas (@leahmarilla) November 19, 2019

poe dameron baby yoda collab when pic.twitter.com/j08PkJlJXC — oriana (@meatbalIl) November 19, 2019

Rose Tico and Poe Dameron in those new Star Wars pics? Lord help my bisexual soul. — deck the halls with boughs of schweinsty (@schweinsty) November 19, 2019

Han / Leia, Finn / Poe, Chirrut / Baze. The holy trinity of Star Wars couples. https://t.co/3TM7xNlB3i — Crazy Not-So-Rich Half Asian (@Hapahiro) November 19, 2019

I know this isn’t about the new picture, but this is all I want out of The Rise of Skywalker now.

poe is reacting to finn’s proposal, which he had resistance ships write out among the stars pic.twitter.com/QxLsWaRuRm — (@heathdwilliams) November 18, 2019

What’s annoying about this beautiful image of powerful ladies supporting the space boyfriends is that all the “hot takes” from morons on Twitter are about how they don’t like Rose Tico. I’m sorry your soul is black and you’re dead inside, but Rose Tico being in this image is beautiful and exciting because she’s a fantastic character. Go watch Empire Strikes Back and pretend like it isn’t the same plot as The Last Jedi.

Despite the idiots on the internet, the response to this picture has been overwhelmingly positive, and even if it’s just these two men being friends, it gave us hope. Look, I know that they’re basically giving Finn like three new girlfriends, but that’s kind of silly when Poe Dameron is right there.

Anyway, Star Wars said “FinnPoe rights,” and we all heard the call. Can’t wait for The Rise of Skywalker now.

(image: Lucasfilm)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com