Go FAST With the New Brad Pitt ‘F1’ Racing Movie

Nothing quite hits like a movie about Formula 1 racing. I don’t know why, call it the power of an engine, but I love them. And now, we have more information on the new Brad Pitt racing movie from Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski.

Aptly titled F1, the movie will focus on a former driver (Pitt) returning to race once again. Great, I’m sold. I literally need no other information about this movie. We did get a cool new poster for it though!

Finally, official.



Brad Pitt stars in F1, coming to cinemas Summer 2025.



Sneak Peek this Sunday at the Formula 1 British Grand Prix.#F1 #F1Movie pic.twitter.com/vH83qj72Qm — Formula 1 (@F1) July 5, 2024

But, if you want to know a bit more, here is all the info we have about F1 so far.

What is F1 about?

There are a lot of movies recently about Formula 1. Ford v. Ferrari, Rush, and Gran Turismo are just a few and now we have F1. What we know about it is limited but I am still excited to see what Pitt brings to the role. (He has been attending a lot of races in preparation for the part.)

The film is described as follows: “From Apple Original Films, F1 stars Academy Award winner Brad Pitt as a former driver who returns to Formula 1, alongside Damson Idris as his teammate at APXGP, a fictional team on the grid. The feature is being shot during actual Grand Prix weekends as the team competes against the titans of the sport.”

Who is in F1?

Pitt is set to be our protagonist and it will be an interesting role to watch him take on. The rest of the cast includes: Academy Award nominee Kerry Condon, Academy Award winner Javier Bardem, Emmy Award winner Tobias Menzies, Emmy Award nominee Sarah Niles, Kim Bodnia, and Samson Kayo.

So … when can you watch it?

I hate to be the bearer of bad news but…we have to wait awhile. At least technically it’s less than a year away, right? The release date is set for June 27th, 2025. So only almost an entire year to go!

We’re excited to see what the movie has in store for us.

