Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone’s Next Is a Sci-Fi Comedy

One of the marquee film collaborations lately, Emma Stone and Yorgos Lanthimos, will partner on a new project set to release next year.

Recommended Videos

The movie, titled Bugonia, is set for a November 7, 2025, release date in the US. Jesse Plemons, who featured in Lanthimos’ recent release Kinds of Kindness, has been announced as the co-lead alongside Stone. The international rights of the film are with Universal Pictures, with South Korea being the exception, where CJ ENM will release the movie. Bugonia halts Lanthimos’ long-time association with Searchlight Pictures, which were involved in his past releases, The Favorite, Poor Things, and Kinds of Kindness.

Producers on the film include Ed Guiney and Andrew Lowe for Element Pictures, Emma Stone for her production company Fruit Tree, Miky Lee and Jerry Ko for CJ ENM, and Lanthimos, Ari Aster, and Lars Knudsen for Square Peg.

A fifth collaboration between Stone and Lanthimos, the film is an adaptation of the 2003 South Korean sci-fi comedy Save the Green Planet!, directed by Jang Joon-hwan and starring Shin Ha-kyun and Yun-shik Baek. The plot follows two conspiracy-minded men who kidnap the powerful CEO of a major corporation, assured that she is an extraterrestrial being determined to end Earth’s existence. It remains to be seen whether Lanthimos’ rendition will be similar to the original or whether he tweaks the story to introduce some of his own elements.

Stone and Lanthimos’ previous unions have proved to be quite fruitful for the duo, as they have consistently received attention during awards season. Stone won an Academy Award for her portrayal of a resurrected suicide victim in Greek filmmaker’s comedy-fantasy film Poor Things and got a nomination for Best Supporting Actress for his 2018 period black comedy movie The Favorite. The latter flick received ten Oscar nominations, while Poor Things registered four wins from 11 nominations at the event in 2024. These included nominations for Best Picture and Best Director for Lanthimos for each of these films.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy