Fine … Let’s Talk About U.S. ‘Miss International Queen 2022’ Contestant’s ‘Cultural Attire’

This past weekend, the most high-profile trans woman pageant, Miss International, was held in Pattaya, Thailand. As a country that just held its first-ever pride festivals and with many basic (but necessary) LGBTQ+ equality bills drafted, it was a big deal that the queer community of the nation was able to hold such an important event. Unfortunately, some choices were made during the “cultural attire” section, and the U.S. representative, Catalina Cabella, is being roasted for it on TikTok.

Because America’s cultural landscape consists of this supposed melting pot (I mean this in a bad way) shaped together by what sells, we don’t have anything super distinct. Instead of trying to disrespectfully throw together a collage of Native American attire (from different nations and tribes) like other U.S. representatives in global pageants have done in the past, Cabella chose to dress up as Princess Diana, a.k.a. Wonder Woman, of Themyscira.

While it was a small part of the discourse, some went as far as to make fun of the craftsmanship of her outfit. With the exception of the cape (which I can’t defend, sorry), it’s not bad—maybe a bit underwhelming compared to some of the other, elaborate costumes, but still. Cabella might have made it herself, but didn’t show any work-in-progress shots, so I doubt it, but that isn’t expected of all the other contestants, either.

Intracommunity roasting is one thing and has its own dynamics I can’t really speak to, being cis, but there was much more than that going on here.

What’s a girl to do?

Beyond this pageant, Cabella is an athlete and full-time registered nurse. This seems to be her first major pageant ever. With a failed crowdfunding campaign to pay for travel and between working and training, there is only so much time to put into this. Even though it wasn’t a great choice, I don’t think she half-assed picking Wonder Woman, either. Cabella’s social media shows multiple images referring to Wonder Woman and the Avengers. Often, she links these characters’ message of strength to her own journey, both as an athlete and through her transition.

Much of the criticism came down to talk that America lacks a distinct, unified culture (and while I get the meaning, people may want to consider that flippant remarks about this without context don’t sound much different from those calling to ‘unify’ our culture under a white, Christian ethnostate). This caused her to rely on a fictional superheroine. A spin on Lady Liberty wouldn’t work for similar reasons as to why Wonder Woman doesn’t. Amérique and Columbia are also very much off the table, even though that’s as American as it gets. Let’s be real: No one wants an overly patriotic red, white, and blue mascot, either.

Instead, I’d love for each person to represent something that represents their people’s place and space in America. In Cabella’s case, as a Latina from Texas, there’s plenty to draw on to represent that particular identity, which is as American as any other. To incorporate various cultural heritages together might get the contestants who share some of those ties a bit heated, but with time and research, there’s potential for some great pieces.

If you want to hear more about her time in Thailand and what it was like to be in a community with trans women from around the world, check out this video Cabella made about the competition:

(via TikTok, featured image: Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images)

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]